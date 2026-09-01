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Mamata Banerjee's niece found dead at her home in Birbhum, family cites depression treatment

Mamata Banerjee's niece found dead at her home in Birbhum, family cites depression treatment

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 4:10 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee's niece found dead at her home in Birbhum, family cites depression treatmentMamata Banerjee's niece Bristi Mukherjee found dead at her residence in Birbhum

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's niece Bristi Mukherjee was found dead at her residence in Birbhum district on Tuesday. Mukherjee was 28.

Mukherjee's body was recovered from a room on the second floor of her house in Kusumba village, located in the Rampurhat area, on Tuesday afternoon, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

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READ THIS: Former West Bengal deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee found hanging at TMC office in Rampurhat

Police investigation underway

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation, the report said.

Authorities said the exact circumstances surrounding her death would be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries.

"The circumstances leading to the death will be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries," the officer was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The police have not disclosed any conclusion regarding the circumstances of the death, and the investigation remains underway.

Family cites mental health treatment

According to the report, family members told authorities that Mukherjee had been undergoing treatment for depression for the past few years. They also said she had lost her job following the Supreme Court's decision to cancel recruitments to government-aided schools amid allegations of corruption in the recruitment process.

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The recruitment cancellation had affected a large number of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal. Mukherjee's family members said the loss of employment had been among the difficulties she had faced.

ALSO READ: 'Kolkata has become a city of old age pensioners': FM Swapan Dasgupta on Bengal's decline and skill shortage

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 4:10 PM IST
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