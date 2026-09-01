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From ₹10 lakh on day 1 to ₹45.63 crore lifetime: The miracle of 'Hanuman Ansh' at box office

From ₹10 lakh on day 1 to ₹45.63 crore lifetime: The miracle of 'Hanuman Ansh' at box office

Sacnilk's latest day-wise data places the film's running totals at ₹46.11 crore net and ₹54.39 crore gross in India.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 3:38 PM IST
From ₹10 lakh on day 1 to ₹45.63 crore lifetime: The miracle of 'Hanuman Ansh' at box officeHanuman ansh

The low-profile devotional drama Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of the most unexpected box office success stories of 2026. According to data from box office tracker Sacnilk, the film has now crossed the ₹54 crore mark in India gross collections.

Hanuman Ansh began as a non-starter, crawling through its first three weeks at around ₹11.90 crore net, with daily hauls often stuck at barely a crore or two, as per Sacnilk's day-wise data. It found a second life in week four, lifting from ₹1.25 crore (Day 19) to ₹1.50 crore (Day 20) before sprinting and crossing ₹54.39 crore gross in India by Day 26 — a gripping climb from lakhs to crores that has stunned trade watchers.

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Hanuman Ansh box office 

The devotional drama made a total of ₹46.11 crore net and ₹54.39 crore gross in India. What makes this run remarkable is its late-in-life spike. Sacnilk reports that Hanuman Ansh collected an estimated ₹28.25 crore net across its fourth weekend, taking its 24-day total to approximately ₹40 crore.

ALSO READ: Ramayana timeline explained: Why the epic’s story, manuscripts and artworks may belong to different eras

A clear highlight came on its fourth Sunday (Day 24), when the film amassed ₹12.75 crore net across 5,363 screens—the first time it crossed the ₹10 crore mark in a single day. Trade commentary from Sacnilk noted that this single-day haul alone surpassed the ₹11.90 crore the film collected across its entire first three weeks, a growth pattern it called extraordinary.

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Hanuman Ansh vs Toxic: A New Rivalry Emerges

The week-four endurance of Hanuman Ansh has put it in a direct head-to-head with big-budget release Toxic, and the numbers favour the devotional drama. On their shared day of comparison, Sacnilk's data shows Hanuman Ansh collected ₹5.50 crore net in Hindi with 22.37 per cent occupancy on its Day 25, comfortably outpacing the ₹4.60 crore that the high-profile Toxic managed on its own Day 6. The momentum is also visible at the ticketing counter, with the drama having sold over 1.25 million tickets on BookMyShow so far as the two films battle.

ALSO READ: 'Toxic' box office collection day 6: Yash’s film crosses ₹300 crore worldwide, but sees steep decline in India. Is the momentum fading?

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A Biopic of Neem Karoli Baba 

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi-language spiritual biopic written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi under the Swambhu Media Network banner, and it chronicles the life of the famed Indian mystic Neem Karoli Baba, a revered modern-day saint. It stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in the leading roles, supported by a cast that includes Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari. The devotional drama was released theatrically on August 7, 2026, and continues its extraordinary run in cinemas.

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 3:38 PM IST
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