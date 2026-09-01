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Titan, PC Jeweller, Manappuram Finance, Kalyan Jewellers shares fall up to 7% post PM Modi's appeal

Titan, PC Jeweller, Manappuram Finance, Kalyan Jewellers shares fall up to 7% post PM Modi's appeal

Titan Company shares slipped 2% to Rs 5012.95. Shares of another jewellery firm Thangamayil Jewellery fell 2.33% to Rs 5285. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 16,479 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 3:35 PM IST
Titan, PC Jeweller, Manappuram Finance, Kalyan Jewellers shares fall up to 7% post PM Modi's appeal Kalyan Jewellers stock also fell 7% to Rs 571.95 against the previous close of Rs 614.40. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 59,104 crore.

Jewellery stocks such as Titan Company, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, PC Jeweller, Manappuram Finance and Kalyan Jewellers slipped up to 7% in the afternoon session on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to avoid leisure trips abroad, not hold marriages overseas and refrain from buying gold unless necessary. PM Modi's appeal to the people comes after the Indian economy posted a strong 7.8% GDP growth.

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Titan Company shares slipped 2% to Rs 5012.95 against the previous close of Rs 5115.80. Market cap of the leading gems and jewellery firm slipped to Rs 4.46 lakh crore. Shares of another jewellery firm Thangamayil Jewellery fell 2.33% to Rs 5285. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 16,479 crore.

PC Jeweller shares too crashed 6% to Rs 10.23 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 11.01. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 10,079 crore.

Manappuram Finance stock too slipped 2% to Rs 335.70. Market cap of the gold NBFC fell to Rs 31,660 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers stock also fell 7% to Rs 571.95 against the previous close of Rs 614.40. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 59,104 crore.

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PM Modi's appeal not to buy gold unless necessary dampened sentiment around the gold sector stocks.

Speaking from Bishkek, where he is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit as part of his visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, Modi linked the appeal to self-reliance and greater use of swadeshi products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 3:10 PM IST
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