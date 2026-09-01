Titan, PC Jeweller, Manappuram Finance, Kalyan Jewellers shares fall up to 7% post PM Modi's appeal

PC Jeweller shares too crashed 6% to Rs 10.23 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 11.01. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 10,079 crore.

Manappuram Finance stock too slipped 2% to Rs 335.70. Market cap of the gold NBFC fell to Rs 31,660 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers stock also fell 7% to Rs 571.95 against the previous close of Rs 614.40. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 59,104 crore.

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PM Modi's appeal not to buy gold unless necessary dampened sentiment around the gold sector stocks.

Speaking from Bishkek, where he is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit as part of his visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, Modi linked the appeal to self-reliance and greater use of swadeshi products.