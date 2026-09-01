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John Ternus net worth: Apple CEO’s salary, career and estimated $75 million fortune revealed

John Ternus net worth: Apple CEO’s salary, career and estimated $75 million fortune revealed

From a mechanical engineering role to Apple’s top office, Ternus has spent decades climbing the company’s ranks, with compensation and stock awards adding substantially to his financial profile over time.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 3:45 PM IST
John Ternus net worth: Apple CEO’s salary, career and estimated $75 million fortune revealedJohn Ternus takes charge at Apple after a 25-year career spanning engineering and leadership.

After years of pivotal product development and engineering work, Apple is entering a new era of leadership. This executive shift comes as the organisation prepares for a high-profile product unveiling while navigating strategic demands across management, artificial intelligence, and hardware design.

Must Read: 'Thank you for being a constant source of inspiration': Tim Cook bids farewell to Apple as CEO

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As interest in the leaders driving tech giants remains high, this leadership transition brings renewed focus to the incoming chief’s background, earnings, and net worth. His rise to Apple's chief executive role spans a career built on successive promotions, equity grants, and expanding managerial responsibilities, beginning in mechanical engineering.

John Ternus salary and estimated net worth

Apple has not disclosed Ternus’ formal CEO compensation package. Cook had a $3 million base package and $74.3 million in total pay, including bonuses and equity awards. Apple’s standard executive structure sets a target equity award of $20 million on top of base pay.

Ternus joined Apple’s product design team in 2001 after working as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems. He became vice president of hardware engineering in 2013 and senior vice president in 2021.

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His base salary was around $1 million annually, while bonuses and restricted stock units pushed total yearly compensation above $20 million in recent years. His net worth is currently estimated at $75 million, although the figure is unofficial.

John Ternus becomes Apple CEO

John Ternus, 51, officially becomes Apple CEO on September 1, 2026, succeeding Tim Cook after his 15-year tenure. He is the third Apple CEO since Steve Jobs. Cook will transition to executive chairman, while Ternus joins the board of directors on the same date.

Must Read: John Ternus’ biggest challenge as Apple CEO: Reshaping a decades-old leadership team

His appointment was unanimously approved by Apple’s board following a long-term succession planning process. Ternus takes charge ahead of the September 9 Apple event, where the company is expected to showcase its latest products, including a foldable iPhone.

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 3:45 PM IST
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