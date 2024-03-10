Man dies after falling in a 40-foot deep borewell within Delhi Jal Board plant

A man in his thirties tragically lost his life after falling into a 40-foot borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment facility. A tireless rescue operation spanning nearly 12 hours ended with the retrieval of his body. Authorities are still working to identify the deceased.

"How he entered the borewell room, how he fell inside the borewell – this will be investigated by the police. "I thank the NDRF team who made every possible effort in the rescue operation for many hours," Water Minister Atishi said in a post on X.

Early Sunday morning, around 1 am, Vikaspuri Police Station received reports of a person falling into a borewell located at a DJB plant in west Delhi's Keshopur Mandi area. The borewell is quite deep, measuring 40 feet, with a narrow diameter of only 1.5 feet. Tragically, officials haven't yet been able to identify the person who fell in.

The identity and age of the individual who fell into the borewell are yet to be confirmed. A call received by the police around 1:15 AM reported that an individual, suspected of attempting theft at the Jal Board office, had fallen into the borewell.

The NDRF rescue team, under the leadership of Inspector-in-Charge Veer Pratap Singh, initiated rescue operations by digging a new borewell parallel to the one in which the individual had fallen. The Delhi Fire Service has confirmed that the rescue operation is currently in progress.

Water Minister Atishi conducted a visit to the Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in Keshopur, where an individual had fallen into a 40-foot-deep borewell. During the visit, she assured that appropriate action would be taken against the official responsible for the sewage treatment plant. The minister received a briefing about the ongoing rescue operation from the teams deployed at the site.

"I have ordered all borewells in Delhi to be inspected in the next 48 hours and action will be taken against the official who was responsible for this STP (sewage treatment plant)," Atishi told news agency PTI.

"The surrounding of the borewell where the person fell was completely locked. Those carrying out the rescue operations had broken the locks and entered. It wasn't a child who fell inside, it's an adult man. Police are looking into the matter now. It is not possible or even allowed for anyone to enter the area. However, the police are investigating it," she said.

