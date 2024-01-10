Manipur: Fresh violence erupts in Bishnupur, 4 men reported missing

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur on Wednesday as an incident of firing was reported in the Bishnupur district, India Today reported on Wednesday. The firing incident occurred between Kumbi in Bishnupur and Wangoo in Thoubal. Six rounds of mortar firing took place before firing from small firearms ensued, according to local reports.

Four people went missing after they had gone to harvest ginger near the area where the firing took place. The four missing people have been identified as Oinam Romen Meitei (45), Ahanthem Dara Meitei (56), Thoudam Ibomcha Meitei (53) and Thoudam Anand Meitei (27). A missing report has been filed at the Kumbi Police Station.

Manipur was rocked by a major ethnic violence that began on May 3 last year when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for ST status. While peace returned to the state, cases of intermittent firing have been reported in the past few months. More than 180 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in the violence.

Earlier on January 1, clashes broke out between unidentified armed miscreants and locals in Thoubal's Lilong area. According to the police, four people died in the clashes.

Earlier this month, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the present situation in the state could have been avoided had there been no problem of narcotics and illegal immigrants.

He said out of the state's 30 lakh population, 1.5 lakh youths are addicts. "The war on drugs was declared (by the state government) to save the present and future generations. If there were no drugs, no poppy cultivation, and no illegal immigration the present situation would not have occurred.

"Out of a population of just 30 lakhs (in the state), 1.5 lakhs of youth are affected by drugs. The state gets less rainfall due to deforestation for poppy cultivation and water bodies have dried up," he said.

"What exactly was the fault and unconstitutional act of the Manipur government that led to the attacks and burning houses of ordinary people? If there was anything unconstitutional in the government's act against drugs and campaign against the influx of illegal immigrants I would immediately resign. I have to protect and implement the Constitution, which is my responsibility," he said.

Manipur has 398 km of international border with Myanmar, much of which is unfenced and porous. More than 2000 illegal immigrants were identified in 2023.

(With inputs from Babie Shirin and PTI)