scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Massive fire engulfs restaurant in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden; 10 fire engines deployed

Feedback

Massive fire engulfs restaurant in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden; 10 fire engines deployed

The fire, which started around 2:01 pm, led to panic among nearby shopkeepers as thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
rajouri garden fire rajouri garden fire

A massive fire broke out at the Jungle Jamboree restaurant in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Monday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The fire, which started around 2:01 pm, led to panic among nearby shopkeepers as thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area. "We received a fire call near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm, and 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," said Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Services, speaking to news agency PTI.

Related Articles

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities quickly cordoned off the area to ensure smooth firefighting operations and public safety.

A video shared by the Delhi Fire Services showed towering plumes of black smoke billowing from the building, underscoring the intensity of the blaze. Firefighters are currently working to bring the situation under control.

No casualties have been reported so far, but officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

Published on: Dec 09, 2024, 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement