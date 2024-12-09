Massive fire engulfs restaurant in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden; 10 fire engines deployed

A massive fire broke out at the Jungle Jamboree restaurant in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Monday afternoon, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The fire, which started around 2:01 pm, led to panic among nearby shopkeepers as thick plumes of smoke engulfed the area. "We received a fire call near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm, and 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," said Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Services, speaking to news agency PTI.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities quickly cordoned off the area to ensure smooth firefighting operations and public safety.

A video shared by the Delhi Fire Services showed towering plumes of black smoke billowing from the building, underscoring the intensity of the blaze. Firefighters are currently working to bring the situation under control.

No casualties have been reported so far, but officials continue to monitor the situation closely.