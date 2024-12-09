Delhi assembly elections 2025: AAP's second list of candidates out! Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura, Avadh Ojha from Patparganj

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. As per this list, former Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will contest from Jangpura. AAP's Praveen Kumar is the MLA from Jangpura as of now.

Famous UPSC coach Avadh Ojha, who joined the AAP last week, will contest from Patparganj. At present, Sisodia is the AAP MLA from the Patparganj assembly seat.

Moreover, Padmashri Jitender Singh Shunty has been fielded from the Shahdara assembly constituency. Shunty, who came into the news for cremating unclaimed dead bodies during the COVID-19 pandemic, joined the AAP this month.

In November, the party released the first of 11 candidates for the Delhi assembly polls. Of these 11 candidates, 6 leaders were those who switched over to the AAP from the BJP and Congress.

The list included former BJP leaders Brahma Singh Tanwar, BB Tyagi and Anil Jha as well as ex-Congress leaders Veer Dhingan, Sumesh Shokeen and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad.

Other candidates named in this list were Deepak Singhla, Sarita Singh and Gaurav Sharma. The elections to all 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital are slated to be held on or before February 2025.

In the 2020 assembly elections, the AAP dropped 15 sitting MLAs from its list of 70 candidates whereas 24 new faces were fielded. Among the sitting MLAs dropped were now-Chief Minister Atishi, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey.

They had failed to perform in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2020 polls, the AAP won 62 whereas the BJP bagged 8 of the total 70 seats. The Congress could not win a single seat in this assembly election.