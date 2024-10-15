Mayawati's BSP to go solo in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, contest all seats

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday announced that her party will contest all seats in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. "BSP will contest elections alone in both these states (Maharashtra and Jharkhand) and will try to ensure that its people do not wander here and there but join BSP completely and continue their missionary efforts to become the ruling class by becoming the charioteer of the self-respect and self-esteem caravan of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mayawati also announced that the BSP will field its candidates in the by-elections for 9 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and "will fight this election on its own strength with full preparation and vigour".

Earlier today, the Election Commission announced that the Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. The votes for the two states will be counted on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BSP contested 262 seats but failed to make a significant impact, securing just 0.91 per cent of the votes. In Jharkhand's 2019 Assembly elections, BSP's performance was even more modest, as they did not win any seats.