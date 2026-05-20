Meet Abhijeet Dipke, the former AAP social media worker who founded 'Cockroach Janta Party'

What does it take to start a political party in India? For the 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, the answer was simple: a cockroach. Dipke found the Cockroach Janta Party, through which he didn't set out to win elections but the internet. Within just three days, the satirical Cockroach Janata Party racked up over 1 lakh sign-ups, alongside a website, a party anthem, and a five-point manifesto.

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Even prominent politicians like Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad and Prashant Bhushan posted in support. His party, equal parts comedy and commentary, holds a mirror to Indian democracy with biting wit.

MUST READ | Main Bhi Cockroach! How ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ took over social media

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

He is a 30-year-old Indian political communication strategist and social media campaigner from Pune. Dipke's work focuses on narrative building, public messaging, and shaping political opinion through digital platforms.

Abhijeet Dipke studied journalism in Pune for his undergraduate degree, following which he moved to the US for higher education. At Boston University, he pursued a master's in Public Relations. In 2023, he returned to his hometown while preparing for his US applications.

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Why did he found the Cockroach Janata Party?

The online political movement found its genesis in controversial remarks on unemployed youth attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. During a hearing on a petition over the designation of senior advocates on May 15, the CJI said, "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have a place in a profession."

CJI, however, clarified that the media misquoted his observations, adding that his comments were aimed at those who enter the legal profession using fake and bogus degrees instead of the country's youth in general, saying they were the "pillars of a developed India."

Dipke, however, turned this into an online satirical political movement to vent over issues such as unemployment, exam scams, disillusionment over politics, and feeling ignored by the system.

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Is there an AAP connection?

According to reports, Abhijeet Dipke was associated with the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s social media and election campaign machinery between 2020 and 2022.

He worked under AAP IT/media head Ankit Lal and was involved in creating memes, satirical videos, and online campaigns that projected Kejriwal as "apna banda" while targeting the BJP and the Congress.

During this campaign, AAP relied heavily on WhatsApp and Facebook, with moderators tracking BJP, Congress and other political handles to counter what the party called "fake news".

Not just social media, he was also an integral part of the AAP government in Delhi. Dipke served as the communications fellow in the Delhi Chief Minister's Office from October 2019 to April 2021. He later served as the Communications Advisor to the Delhi Education Department from June 2021 to May 2024.

Why has it become a social media sensation?

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The movement has become a social media sensation as it tapped into the issues faced by young Indians, such as unemployment and exam scams, as well as larger issues like corruption and misgovernance. It became a hit due to its meme-heavy and parody-centric social media campaigns across X, Instagram, Reddit and WhatsApp.