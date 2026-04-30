Delhi politics latest news | Almost a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's comments on newly minted BJP MP Raghav Chadha, BJP Yuva Morcha leader Tajinder Bagga took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his take. Last week, Raghav Chadha and 6 other MPs left the AAP to merge with the ruling BJP.

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Bagga wrote in a post, "AAP is a new threat to @AnupamMittal’s business. If you’re not getting married, join AAP instead of Shaadi dot com." He shared a statement by AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, who said that Chadha was able to marry Parineeti Chopra only because he was a Rajya Sabha MP.

AAP is a new threat to @AnupamMittal’s business. If you’re not getting married, join AAP instead of Shaadi dot com pic.twitter.com/Ds1FwllYCc — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 28, 2026

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What did Saurabh Bharadwaj exactly say?

After Chadha claimed in a video that the AAP's culture was like a "toxic workplace", AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Raghav changing parties is akin to "someone switching a job from one company to another."

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He further said, "If an employee leaves a company, he serves a three-month notice period so that whatever he has learnt from that company can be properly transitioned."

Accusing Chadha of conspiring with the BJP and harming AAP's image, he said, "If you could get married today, it is because the party made you a member of Parliament. Otherwise, no one would have asked you."

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got married in a private ceremony in Udaipur in September 2023, with former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in attendance.

Response to Raghav’s Video



Raghav Chaddha says his changing party is like someone switching a job from one company to another.



Though it’s not the same but even when people switch jobs, they don’t hatch conspiracy against their parent company



For more than a year, Raghav… pic.twitter.com/RxfnTsv9Ms — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) April 27, 2026

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Raghav Chadha calls AAP "a toxic workplace"

On Monday, Chadha explained to his followers why he decided to leave the AAP. He said in the video that he was a practising CA before he decided to enter politics.

"I had a flourishing career ahead, but I left that career to join politics. I didn't come into politics to make my career. I became a founding member of a political party," he said, adding that he gave 15 years of his prime youth to the party.

“Today, this party is no longer the old party. Today, this party has a toxic work environment. You are stopped from working. You are stopped from speaking in Parliament. Moreover, this party has now been trapped by a few compromised, corrupt members. They don’t work for the country anymore; they work for personal gains,” he stated.