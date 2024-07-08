Mercedes-Benz India hits record half-yearly sales at 9,262 units, SUVs drive growth with 55% share

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz posted a 9 percent growth in its India sales for the first half (H1) of 2024. The German carmaker sold 9,262 units, the highest-ever for figures for it during this period, compared to 8,528 units in the same period of 2023.

The carmaker attributed this increase to strong demand across categories and the availability of volume models.

The SUV segment saw significant growth, accounting for 55 percent of the total sales in H12024, while the top-end vehicle (TEV) segment, with prices above Rs 1.5 crore, made up 25 percent of the total sales. Popular models in the SUV range included the GLA, GLC, GLE, and GLS, while the sedan portfolio saw strong preference for the A-Class, C-Class, outgoing LWB E-Class, and S-Class.

The battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment also saw impressive growth, with a 60 percent increase in H1 2024, contributing to 5 percent of the total sales volume.

“New and updated products, elevated customer experience at retail and ease of ownership, combined with positive customer sentiments boosted our best-ever H1 sales performance. We have new products coming up for the upcoming festive season. So, we feel we should be able to close the year with a double-digit growth as projected earlier,” said Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Santosh Iyer.

Availability of volume models was also a key factor in achieving these record sales figures for the first half of the year, the company said.

Buoyed by the success, the luxury carmaker also launched the all-new EQA 250+, its highest-selling BEV worldwide. The new EQB 350 4M is being offered in a 5-seater configuration, first time in India, for an introductory price of Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The EQA is the fourth battery electric vehicle (BEV) from Mercedes-Benz in India after the EQB, EQE and the EQS.

“Customers are increasingly adopting sustainable lifestyle and their choice of vehicle manifests these changing preferences. With the EQA and EQB, we are targeting young customers desiring sporty, dynamic, highly intuitive BEVs, which are practical, offering ownership experience better than ICE counterparts,” Iyer said.

Looking ahead, Mercedes-Benz India is optimistic about continued growth for the remainder of the year. Mercedes-Benz India plans to introduce six new products in the second half of 2024 with one of the launches set to be that of the new-generation E-Class sedan.