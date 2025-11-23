Mercury plunges to –6.6°C in Tabo as Himachal slips deeper into an intense cold wave

A sharp cold wave gripped Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as temperatures in several high-altitude pockets slipped far below freezing, with Tabo in Lahaul district recording the state’s lowest minimum at –6.6°C. The chill deepened amid a prolonged dry spell, with officials confirming that all 12 districts have logged severe rainfall deficits through November.

According to the local weather office, the state has recorded a 90% rainfall deficit so far this month, ranging from 65% in Kinnaur to 100% in Sirmaur. Shimla and Mandi reported a 99% deficit, while Chamba, Hamirpur and Kangra stood at 98%, leaving key agricultural belts anxious.

Cold wave conditions intensified across high mountain passes, where the mercury dipped 7–12 degrees below freezing, leading to widespread freezing of natural water sources, including springs, lakes, rivulets and tributaries of snow-fed rivers.

Officials said the dry spell is expected to continue through November 28, a forecast that has added to farmers’ worries as winter crops depend on timely moisture.

Keylong registered a minimum of –4.0°C, followed by Kukumseri at –3.8°C and Kalpa at –1.0°C. Popular tourist towns also shivered, with Manali and Narkanda recording 2.1°C. Day temperatures, however, saw little change, with Una reporting the state’s highest at 26°C.

