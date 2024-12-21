'Mere wrapping oneself in national flag...': Narayana Murthy says India's youth must take responsibility for nation

True nationalism isn’t about waving flags but about building a better nation, according to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.



Speaking at the Sustainability Crusade award ceremony in Hyderabad, Murthy called on the younger generation to take responsibility for the country’s progress and care for its underprivileged.

“The young generation must work with a sense of responsibility toward the nation and society. We must care for the underprivileged sections of society, or else we are no better than animals. Becoming a responsible citizen and working toward the country’s betterment is true nationalism. Merely wrapping oneself in the national flag does not make one a true nationalist,” he said.

Murthy’s message builds on a similar call to action he made earlier in Kolkata during the Indian Chamber of Commerce centenary celebrations, where he emphasized the necessity of hard work to address India’s poverty crisis.



“800 million Indians get free ration. That means 800 million Indians are in poverty. If we are not in a position to work hard, then who will?” he asked.

Drawing from his own life, Murthy reflected on how living in Paris in the 1970s reshaped his thinking. Experiencing the prosperity of the West while witnessing India’s struggles with poverty, corruption, and crumbling infrastructure, he realized the power of entrepreneurship to drive societal progress. “The only way a country can fight poverty is by creating jobs that lead to disposable incomes. Entrepreneurs build a nation—they create jobs, wealth for investors, and pay taxes,” he said.

Murthy also acknowledged his early admiration for socialism during Nehru’s tenure, inspired by the establishment of institutions like the IITs. However, a conversation with the leader of the French Communist Party and his experiences abroad led him to conclude that government intervention alone cannot solve systemic issues.

In Hyderabad, Murthy reiterated the need for India’s youth to focus on meaningful action rather than symbolic gestures. “We must focus on actions that uplift the nation. Nationalism is about responsibility, not symbolism,” he said, urging the next generation to channel their energy into creating real change.