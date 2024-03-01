Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Jamnagar on Friday for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The likes of Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg, BlackRock Inc. Co-founder Larry Fink, Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai and Saudi Aramco’s chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan are expected to attend the Ambani gala.

Ivanka Trump, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Ajit Jain, James Murdoch and Blackstone Group Inc. founder Stephen Schwarzman are also among the invited guests. Others include Wall Street heavyweights like Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer Ted Pick and Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

In addition to pop and R&B superstar Rihanna, US magician David Blaine will perform and there will also be traditional ceremonies in a temple complex.

Guests to Anant Ambani's celebrations are set to savor 500 dishes created by around 100 chefs.

Watch | Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrives in Jamnagar to attend pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pic.twitter.com/7CIrYqcNTJ — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) March 1, 2024

They will be pampered with hair styling, makeup artists and Indian wear drapists but only on a 'first come, first serve basis,' according to a planning document provided to invitees and seen by Reuters.

They will visit a rescue center that Reliance says is home to more than 2,000 animals and has one of the world's largest elephant hospitals.

Return charter jet flights from New Delhi and Mumbai are on offer, but guests have been asked to limit themselves to only two luggage items or three suitcases per couple.