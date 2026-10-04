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Misleading buffet price: Delhi consumer court slaps Swiggy, restaurant ₹1 lakh fine

Misleading buffet price: Delhi consumer court slaps Swiggy, restaurant ₹1 lakh fine

The commission said the difference between the displayed and actual prices "was held to be material and amounted to misleading advertisement and unfair trade practice."

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 4, 2026 1:52 PM IST
Misleading buffet price: Delhi consumer court slaps Swiggy, restaurant ₹1 lakh fineConsumer court slams Swiggy, Delhi restaurant over hidden buffet charges

A Delhi consumer commission has directed food delivery platform Swiggy and restaurant Themis Barbeque House to jointly pay ₹1 lakh to a customer after finding them liable for displaying a misleading buffet price on Swiggy Dineout, reported by PTI.

The complaint arose after the customer booked a buffet for four people through Swiggy Dineout, where the listing showed a "cost for two" of ₹1,500, indicating a per-person price of ₹750. However, at the restaurant, he was charged ₹1,050 per person for the vegetarian buffet and ₹1,100 for the non-vegetarian option — ₹300-350 more per head than the displayed rate suggested.

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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (North District), Delhi, held that the gap between the displayed figure and the actual price — about 40-47% — was "material" and amounted to misleading advertisement and unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.

MUST READ: FSSAI flags misleading claims, prohibited food products on Amazon, Swiggy, Zepto platforms

Court's findings 

The three-member bench, comprising President Divya Jyoti Jaipuriar and members Ashwani Kumar Mehta and Harpreet Kaur Charya, observed that the Swiggy Dineout listing did not clarify that the "cost for two" was only an estimate.

"The Commission found that the displayed price fell within the definition of a misleading advertisement under the Consumer Protection Act. The figure was clearly displayed mischievously to mislead the complainant as to the true price of the buffet."

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The commission said the difference between the displayed and actual prices "was held to be material and amounted to misleading advertisement and unfair trade practice."

ALSO READ: Food delivery, quick commerce largely shielded from UPI MDR despite high digital payments

Apart from the ₹1 lakh compensation for "mental agony, harassment, inconvenience and litigation costs," the commission directed Themis Barbeque House to refund ₹3,988 as excess amount charged over the price represented on Swiggy, plus ₹254 towards an impermissible service charge, both with 9% annual interest.

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Published on: Oct 4, 2026 1:52 PM IST
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