Misleading buffet price: Delhi consumer court slaps Swiggy, restaurant ₹1 lakh fine

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (North District), Delhi, held that the gap between the displayed figure and the actual price — about 40-47% — was "material" and amounted to misleading advertisement and unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.

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Court's findings

The three-member bench, comprising President Divya Jyoti Jaipuriar and members Ashwani Kumar Mehta and Harpreet Kaur Charya, observed that the Swiggy Dineout listing did not clarify that the "cost for two" was only an estimate.

"The Commission found that the displayed price fell within the definition of a misleading advertisement under the Consumer Protection Act. The figure was clearly displayed mischievously to mislead the complainant as to the true price of the buffet."

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The commission said the difference between the displayed and actual prices "was held to be material and amounted to misleading advertisement and unfair trade practice."

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Apart from the ₹1 lakh compensation for "mental agony, harassment, inconvenience and litigation costs," the commission directed Themis Barbeque House to refund ₹3,988 as excess amount charged over the price represented on Swiggy, plus ₹254 towards an impermissible service charge, both with 9% annual interest.