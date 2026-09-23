FSSAI flags misleading claims, prohibited food products on Amazon, Swiggy, Zepto platforms

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The regulator has also taken action over the alleged sale and display of prohibited or poisonous food articles through online platforms.

FSSAI, however, did not disclose the penalties that the companies could face.

The action comes as food safety authorities in the country have stepped up scrutiny of alleged malpractices across the food sector.

The increased scrutiny has also followed social media posts highlighting alleged unsanitary conditions, alongside growing public awareness around food safety. Companies, including Nestle India Ltd. and Dabur India Ltd, have also faced regulatory action.

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FSSAI proposes restrictions on analogue paneer

Separately, FSSAI has proposed restrictions on the production and sale of analogue paneer, which refers to non-dairy products marketed as paneer or cottage cheese.

According to a draft notification published in the Gazette of India, products already licensed or registered under the relevant category would have to discontinue the use of the term “paneer” in their labelling and marketing.

The proposal is separate from the penal action involving Amazon, Flipkart India, Swiggy Instamart, Bigbasket, and Zepto.