MoD wants logo protected: 46 applications for 'Operation Sindoor' trademark, none accepted yet

A total of 46 applications have been filed to register the term 'Operation Sindoor' as a trademark following the military action against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, the Commerce and Industry Ministry informed Parliament on Monday. None of the applications has been accepted so far, and one has been withdrawn, the ministry said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"No application has been accepted till date and one application has been withdrawn," the ministry stated. "A letter dated 29.07.2025 has been received from Ministry of Defence seeking protection of the Operation Sindoor logo under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950."

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was among the first to file for the trademark. However, it later withdrew its application. Other applicants included Jet Synthesys, Oscar Media, JUneja Entertainment, Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, Group Captain (retired) Kamal Singh Oberh, Alok Kothari, Jayaraj T, and Uttam, all of whom submitted separate filings seeking exclusive rights over the phrase.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead, the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes hit high-profile locations including Jaish-e-Mohammad's Bahawalpur base and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Muridke headquarters.

The military response was launched under the codename "Operation Sindoor" and marked one of the most high-profile cross-border actions since Balakot.

The Ministry of Defence has now stepped in, seeking legal protection for the operation's emblem and name under the 1950 Act that restricts commercial use of military insignia and designations.

