'Modern science is increasingly...': Zoho CEO backs IIT Madras Director over 'Gomutra', asks him to stay strong  

Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu has expressed support for IIT Madras Director Prof. V Kamakoti amid backlash over the latter's remarks on the medicinal properties of cow urine, or 'gomutra.' In a tweet, Vembu commended Prof Kamakoti's contributions to science and education while criticising the negative reactions as baseless.

“IIT Madras Director Prof Kamakoti is an accomplished researcher and educator. He gave citations of scientific papers on the beneficial properties of cow urine. Modern science is increasingly recognising the value of our traditional insights. Online mobs are simply channeling their own prejudices, not based on any scientific insight. Stay strong Prof Kamakoti. Don’t give into the attack mobs,” Vembu stated.

The controversy arose after Prof. Kamakoti’s remarks during an event at a Go Samrakshana Sala in Chennai on Maatu Pongal (January 15, 2025) went viral. Speaking on the importance of protecting indigenous cattle breeds and organic farming, Kamakoti shared an anecdote about a sanyasi who reportedly recovered from a high fever after consuming gomutra.

He stated, “Gomiyam (cow urine/gomutra) has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties. It is useful as a medicine for conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome.”

Prof. Kamakoti also underscored the importance of transitioning to organic farming and protecting indigenous breeds, citing their economic, nutritional, and environmental benefits. “We can forget Bhoomi Mata (mother earth) if we use fertilisers. The quicker we switch to organic, natural ways of farming, only that is good for us,” he said.

Prof. Kamakoti’s comments drew sharp criticism from several quarters. Dravidar Kazhagam called the remarks “shameful” and accused the director of promoting unscientific claims. Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also criticised the remarks, tweeting: "Peddling pseudoscience by @iitmadras Director is most unbecoming @IMAIndiaOrg.”

Prof. Kamakoti, who assumed office as the director of IIT Madras in January 2022, has received numerous accolades, including the DRDO Academy Excellence Award for his contributions to scientific research.