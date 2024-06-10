Modi 3.0: JP Nadda returns as India's health minister, a portfolio he held in 2014

JP Nadda has returned to the role of Health Minister in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet, marking his reappointment nearly five years after he stepped down to become the BJP president.

He will also hold additional portfolio of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Nadda initially served as Health Minister from 2014 to 2019 during PM Modi's first term. He later succeeded Amit Shah as the BJP chief in 2020, with Shah continuing as Union Home Minister.

In September 2022, Nadda's term as party chief was extended four months before its scheduled end, allowing him to continue until the general election this year. At 63, Nadda is the only representative from Himachal Pradesh in the BJP-led government. He hails from Bodh village in Himachal's Bilaspur district and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Patna University and an LLB from Himachal Pradesh University's Faculty of Law in Shimla.

Nadda's political career began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He became president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, in 1991.

Throughout his career, he has held numerous significant roles within the BJP and led election campaigns in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Punjab. Nadda also served as a minister in Himachal Pradesh's BJP governments. He has drawn inspiration from iconic politicians such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.