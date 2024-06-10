Modi cabinet 3.0: Jitin Prasada, SY Naik, Ramdas Athawale, Anupriya Patel among the ministers of state

Modi cabinet 3.0: Ministers of the newly-formed cabinet, helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath on Sunday. The ministry includes some of the bigwigs like Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr S Jaishankar, JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Apart from the 30 cabinet ministers, and five Ministers of State (Independent Charge), namely Rao Inderjit Singh, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, and Jayant Chaudhary, there are 36 Ministers of State.

Here’s a list of all the Ministers of State who took oath under Modi cabinet 3.0:

Jitin Prasada Shripad Yesso Naik Pankaj Chaudhary Krishan Pal Ramdas Athawale Ram Nath Thakur Nityanand Rai Anupriya Patel V. Somanna Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Sushri Sobha Karandlaje Kirtivardhan Singh BL Verma Shantanu Thakur Suresh Gopi Dr. L. Murugan Ajay Tamta Bandi Sanjay Kumar Kamlesh Paswan Bhagirath Choudhary Satish Chandra Dubey Sanjay Seth Ravneet Singh Durgadas Uikey Raksha Nikhil Khadse Sukanta Majumdar Savitri Thakur Tokhan Sahu Raj Bhushan Choudhary Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma Harsh Malhotra Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya Murlidhar Mohol George Kurian Pabitra Margherita

Of the ministers, Ravneet Singh and George Kurian, are not members of either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha and need to become a member of the parliament within six months of their oath-taking.

The Rajya Sabha members who have been inducted as Ministers of State are Ramdas Athawale, Ramnath Thakur, B L Verma, L Murugan, Satish Chandra Dubey and Pabitra Margherita.