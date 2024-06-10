scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Modi cabinet 3.0: Jitin Prasada, SY Naik, Ramdas Athawale, Anupriya Patel among the ministers of state

Modi cabinet 3.0: The Rajya Sabha members who have been inducted as Ministers of State are Ramdas Athawale, Ramnath Thakur, B L Verma, L Murugan, Satish Chandra Dubey and Pabitra Margherita.

Modi Cabinet 3.0: 36 ministers take oath as Ministers of State Modi Cabinet 3.0: 36 ministers take oath as Ministers of State

Modi cabinet 3.0: Ministers of the newly-formed cabinet, helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath on Sunday. The ministry includes some of the bigwigs like Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr S Jaishankar, JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Apart from the 30 cabinet ministers, and five Ministers of State (Independent Charge), namely Rao Inderjit Singh, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, and Jayant Chaudhary, there are 36 Ministers of State. 

Here’s a list of all the Ministers of State who took oath under Modi cabinet 3.0: 

  1. Jitin Prasada
  2. Shripad Yesso Naik
  3. Pankaj Chaudhary
  4. Krishan Pal
  5. Ramdas Athawale
  6. Ram Nath Thakur
  7. Nityanand Rai
  8. Anupriya Patel
  9. V. Somanna
  10. Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
  11. Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel
  12. Sushri Sobha Karandlaje
  13. Kirtivardhan Singh
  14. BL Verma
  15. Shantanu Thakur
  16. Suresh Gopi
  17. Dr. L. Murugan
  18. Ajay Tamta
  19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  20. Kamlesh Paswan
  21. Bhagirath Choudhary
  22. Satish Chandra Dubey
  23. Sanjay Seth
  24. Ravneet Singh
  25. Durgadas Uikey
  26. Raksha Nikhil Khadse
  27. Sukanta Majumdar
  28. Savitri Thakur
  29. Tokhan Sahu
  30. Raj Bhushan Choudhary
  31. Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma
  32. Harsh Malhotra
  33. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya
  34. Murlidhar Mohol
  35. George Kurian
  36. Pabitra Margherita

Of the ministers, Ravneet Singh and George Kurian, are not members of either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha and need to become a member of the parliament within six months of their oath-taking. 

The Rajya Sabha members who have been inducted as Ministers of State are Ramdas Athawale, Ramnath Thakur, B L Verma, L Murugan, Satish Chandra Dubey and Pabitra Margherita.                   

     

Published on: Jun 10, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
