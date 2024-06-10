Modi cabinet 3.0: Jitin Prasada, SY Naik, Ramdas Athawale, Anupriya Patel among the ministers of state

Modi cabinet 3.0: Ministers of the newly-formed cabinet, helmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath on Sunday. The ministry includes some of the bigwigs like Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr S Jaishankar, JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Apart from the 30 cabinet ministers, and five Ministers of State (Independent Charge), namely Rao Inderjit Singh, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao, and Jayant Chaudhary, there are 36 Ministers of State.
Here’s a list of all the Ministers of State who took oath under Modi cabinet 3.0:
Of the ministers, Ravneet Singh and George Kurian, are not members of either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha and need to become a member of the parliament within six months of their oath-taking.
The Rajya Sabha members who have been inducted as Ministers of State are Ramdas Athawale, Ramnath Thakur, B L Verma, L Murugan, Satish Chandra Dubey and Pabitra Margherita.
