Modi completes 25 yrs in office: PM Modi offers prayers at Delhi's Shri Vinayaka Temple; BJP, NDA hold Seva Sankalp events

Journey from Gujarat chief minister to three-term Prime Minister

Modi’s journey at the helm began on October 7, 2001, when he took oath as Gujarat chief minister. Twenty-five years later, the BJP and its NDA allies are marking the occasion with events across the country, while the Union Cabinet has hailed his ‘extraordinary journey’ from Gujarat to the Prime Minister’s Office. The party is using the occasion to showcase his quarter-century at the centre of Indian politics through public programmes, rallies, exhibitions and service activities.

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Modi remained Gujarat chief minister for more than 12 years before leading the BJP to a majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. He returned as Prime Minister with larger mandates in 2019 and 2024, becoming the first prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to lead a government for three consecutive terms. The Cabinet resolution linked initiatives launched in Gujarat, including the SWAGAT grievance redressal system and the Jyotigram scheme, to later national programmes. SWAGAT received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010 and later inspired PRAGATI at the Centre.

BJP, NDA hold Seva Sankalp events across the country

The BJP has been observing the milestone through the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, launched on September 17. It has included blood donation drives, cleanliness programmes, welfare outreach, exhibitions, cultural events and other public service initiatives. On Wednesday, events across states included torch marches, motorcycle and cycle rallies, and exhibitions.

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In Delhi, the main Seva Jyoti programme was held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex. Several NDA leaders joined the celebrations, including Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, Eknath Shinde, N Chandrababu Naidu and Chirag Paswan. Traffic restrictions were imposed in central Delhi from 5 am to 1 pm on roads including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, IP Marg and Vikas Marg, with curbs on other nearby stretches as well.

Union Cabinet cites welfare schemes, reforms and national initiatives

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Union Cabinet congratulated Modi on 25 years of continuous leadership. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the resolution was guided by ‘Nation First and Citizen First’. It cited welfare schemes, infrastructure expansion, economic reforms and technology, including nearly 60 crore Jan Dhan accounts, more than 4 crore houses, PM-KISAN transfers of over Rs 4 lakh crore, and the government’s claim that 25 crore people have moved out of poverty.

The resolution also referred to GST, UPI, digital welfare delivery, highways, railway electrification, electronics, defence and semiconductor production, Covid vaccines and Chandrayaan-3, along with the 2016 surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot air strikes, 2025 Operation Sindoor, Article 370, One Rank One Pension, the Chief of Defence Staff, India’s role in the G20 and BRICS, Vaccine Maitri, and a developed India vision for 2047.