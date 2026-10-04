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'Had 1 last fight left': Captain Smit Machchhar recalls cockpit attack on Flydubai flight

'Had 1 last fight left': Captain Smit Machchhar recalls cockpit attack on Flydubai flight

The captain detailed the mechanical struggle involved in opening the door, explaining that while crew members outside attempted to enter using an access code, the co-pilot repeatedly blocked their entry.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 4, 2026 12:42 PM IST
'Had 1 last fight left': Captain Smit Machchhar recalls cockpit attack on Flydubai flightConfused by the initial impact, the captain initially feared the plane had suffered severe structural damage.

At 34,000 feet, what began as a routine journey on Flydubai flight FZ1073 suddenly spiraled into a fight for survival when an Omani co-pilot launched a violent attack on Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit, putting 174 lives on board at grave risk.

Recounting the harrowing sequence of events in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Machchhar explained that his co-pilot had stood up to pray — a common practice among local pilots. Out of respect, Machchhar kept his gaze fixed on the front. Minutes later, a heavy blow struck the back of his head.

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“It was a normal flight, and the co-pilot wanted to pray, which a lot of locals do. While he was praying, out of respect, I just looked at the front and not at the back. And suddenly, after about four or five minutes, there was a big blow to the back of my head," Machchhar said.

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Confused by the initial impact, the captain initially feared the plane had suffered severe structural damage. "But then after that, the blows kept coming. That’s when I realised that it’s not the aircraft; it’s the other guy who was in the cockpit with me," he recalled.

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Machchhar attempted to stop the assailant, but the brutal assault blurred his vision. Though he managed to unlock the cockpit door early in the struggle, the attacker shut it again, leaving Machchhar fallen on the floor as the aircraft began a steep, terrifying plunge that sent panic echoing through the passenger cabin.

Despite his severe injuries, Machchhar knew he had to act. “I had that one last fight left in me. Call it personal or call it for people, but let’s say I did it. If I don’t do it, I’m going to die. That’s when I pushed against everything I gave, everything that I had, and just went for the door and opened the door. And thankfully, people were waiting to pounce back, took over the control, and the rest is what you know sir," he told Netanyahu.

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The captain detailed the mechanical struggle involved in opening the door, explaining that while crew members outside attempted to enter using an access code, the co-pilot repeatedly blocked their entry. The door relied on a twist-to-open mechanism that required direct physical access to the inner knob.

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“From the outside, it could only be opened with a code. My colleagues from outside were trying to put in the code, but the guy was not allowing them to open the code," Machchhar said. "It was a short quick twist. Once I had my hands on the knob, I twisted and opened it."

Following the ordeal, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited Machchhar at an Abu Dhabi hospital where the Indian pilot is currently recovering. The Dubai royal commended the captain's extraordinary composure and bravery under extreme pressure.

In a post on X (formally twitter) featuring photographs of the hospital visit, Sheikh Hamdan wrote that the flydubai captain “embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life.”

“From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” Sheikh Hamdan posted. “We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life.”

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The Indian Embassy in the UAE confirmed that Machchhar remains under medical care, is recovering well, and that officials are maintaining regular contact with his family. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke directly with Machchhar to praise his quick thinking and fortitude, while Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the Visisht Gujarat Garima Award to honor his bravery.

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Published on: Oct 4, 2026 12:31 PM IST
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