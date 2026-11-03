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Air India bets big on global expansion, CEO signals more widebody orders

Air India bets big on global expansion, CEO signals more widebody orders

Known in the industry for turning around Ethiopian Airlines, CEO Gebremariam said restoring Air India to its former glory would take 15–20 years

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 2:29 PM IST
Air India bets big on global expansion, CEO signals more widebody ordersAir India prioritises profits, plans more widebody jets for global expansion, says CEO

Tata-owned Air India is prioritising profitability in the near term while pursuing international expansion as part of its long-term strategy. The airline is also in talks to order more widebody aircraft to offer international passengers a premium product, says CEO Tewolde Gebremariam.

Speaking at the Aviation India Summit, Gebremariam said Air India was underrepresented in the international market despite strong demand. In February 2023, the airline ordered 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, including widebody aircraft.

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“We want to increase our order of widebody aircraft. Our network demand is higher, but we have not served the market because of current problems. We have reduced frequency from European stations, Chicago, San Fransico, Washington. As soon as we are out of it, we will deploy aircraft on these sectors as the Indian diaspora wants Air India,” said Gebremariam, who took over Air India's reins in August this year.

Known in the industry for turning around Ethiopian Airlines, he said restoring Air India to its former glory would take 15–20 years.

“One of our eyes is squarely focused on today and the second eye on the future. Profitability is an issue as our cost per available kilometre (CASK) is higher than revenue per available kilometre, and this needs to be corrected. I am more impatient than shareholders to become profitable,” he said. 

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The CEO said Air India was rebalancing its network by shifting more westbound flights from Delhi to Mumbai and Bengaluru because of the closure of Pakistan’s airspace. He also outlined internal efficiency measures to reduce costs.

Air India incurred losses of Rs 22,000 crore in FY26 and has sought additional funding from its investors, Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, amid operational challenges stemming from high fuel costs, the closure of Pakistan’s airspace and geopolitical uncertainty.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 2:28 PM IST
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