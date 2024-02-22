'Modi hai toh namumkin hai': Sharad Pawar accuses BJP of breaking parties, importing leaders

NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will turn BJP’s tagline of ”Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai” on its head.

While speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, Pawar said, “It will not be Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai in the ensuing elections. It will be Modi Hai Toh Namumkin Hai”. Pawar said BJP is uneasy as it has no confidence in winning the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“The BJP’s lack of confidence in winning the ensuing election is seen from the fact that it is going full hog trying to break parties and import important leaders in its ranks.” he said.

Pawar declared that the BJP's fear of losing is evident in their attempts to break parties and recruit important leaders. He revealed that surveys indicate the BJP will not achieve their target seats in the Lok Sabha elections, especially in Maharashtra where they are not expected to secure even 50% of the seats.

Pawar recalled the 1980 elections when 69 of his party MLAs won, but most abandoned him after his foreign tour. He predicted a similar outcome in the upcoming elections. Furthermore, he used the Chandigarh mayoral polls as an example of the current rulers' desperate attempts to seize power and marginalise the opposition.

“In Maharashtra, a survey says the BJP will not get even 50 per cent seats,” he said. The Maharashtra leader recalled the 1980 election when he was 'dumped' by his own MLAS. "When I returned from a foreign tour, except six, all other MLAs had dumped me. After five years, 95 per cent of those who left him were defeated in the elections. This will be repeated in the ensuing elections”.

