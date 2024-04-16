Modi instrument of 5 or 6 of India’s biggest, richest, business people: Rahul Gandhi in Kodiyathur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being the “instrument” of India’s richest businessmen. He said the prime minister does not ever talk of unemployment or inflation but one can see him talking about Olympics or doing puja underwater.

"The RSS and the BJP are trying to destroy India's Constitution and change India's Constitution. The Congress party and the INDIA alliance are trying to save the Constitution. Narendra Modi is the instrument of 5-6 of India's biggest, richest business people. His goal is to distract India's people from the real issues. That is why sometimes you will see him doing puja underneath the sea...sometimes he tells the people of India we will bring the Olympics to India. Another time he will say we are going to send one man to the Moon. He never talks about unemployment or price rise. He protects the richest people in the country and forgives their bank loans,” said Gandhi at a rally in Kerala’s Kodiyathur.

He also brought up PM Modi’s recent interview to news agency ANI. Gandhi said PM Modi was trying to defend the “biggest corruption scandal on the planet”, referring to the electoral bonds scheme.

“I don't know if you saw his face, his eyes, he was trying to defend the biggest corruption scandal on the planet through which BJP has got thousands of crores of rupees by extorting them from India's businessmen..." said Gandhi.

He also accused PM Modi of giving Rs 16 lakh crore to 20-25 people in the country. But he does not talk about farmers' issues or unemployment or price rise, said Gandhi during the road show in Kodiyathur.

Gandhi took out a massive road show from Kodiyathur at around 11:30 am as part of his ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. He was accompanied by hundreds of party workers and supporters.

The Congress leader is hoping to win again from Wayanad, from where he had won by a massive margin of 4,31,770 votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.