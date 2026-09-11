Modi, Putin review India-Russia ties across trade, defence, energy and space

India has sought greater market access for its exporters in Russia, with Moscow indicating it would work to lower trade barriers. Defence cooperation remains steady, with both sides exploring BrahMos missile upgrades, continued S-400 deliveries and discussions around the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jets.

Putin invited Modi to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit, an invitation the prime minister accepted. The dates for the meeting will be finalised through diplomatic channels.

The leaders discussed progress across several areas of the bilateral relationship, including people-to-people ties and skill mobility. They also agreed to remain engaged in strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, with the MEA noting that bilateral ties have remained resilient amid geopolitical uncertainties.

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The India-Russia economic partnership continues to gather momentum.



In Delhi, President Putin and I participated in INNOPROM, bringing together several companies from both countries. It reflects the growing depth of our business engagement.



Индийско-Российское экономическое… pic.twitter.com/s6MClfA4cF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026

Friday’s meeting was the second between Modi and Putin this year. The two leaders had earlier held talks in Bishkek on August 31 on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit.

INNOPROM India highlights industrial ties

Modi and Putin welcomed Russia’s International Industrial Exhibition INNOPROM India, which was held in India for the first time from September 9-11. The leaders underlined the exhibition’s role in expanding trade and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

They also visited the exhibition together and interacted with participants.

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The discussions come as India and Russia seek to expand economic engagement beyond traditional areas of cooperation. The two sides reviewed bilateral progress across economic and industrial sectors while also discussing energy, defence and space cooperation.

West Asia, Black Sea conflicts discussed

The two leaders also exchanged views on the conflicts in West Asia and the situation in the Black Sea region.

The MEA said the conflicts have affected maritime trade as well as the safety and security of Indian seafarers. Modi reiterated India’s position that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward in resolving conflicts.

“The prime minister once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving conflicts and India stood ready to assist in peace efforts,” the MEA said.

The discussions also covered India-Russia engagement in multilateral forums, particularly BRICS under India’s 2026 chairship.

Strategic partnership enters next phase

India and Russia’s relationship is anchored in the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, first declared in October 2000 and upgraded to its current framework in 2010.

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The two countries hold an Annual Summit alternately in India and Russia, serving as their highest institutionalised dialogue mechanism. The most recent, the 23rd Annual Summit, was held in New Delhi in December 2025.

At that summit, the two sides adopted Programme 2030, a framework aimed at deepening cooperation in trade, defence, energy, science and technology, connectivity and cultural exchanges.