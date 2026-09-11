Solar scale must now give way to resilient grids, storage and finance: Prahlad Joshi

BRICS emerges as clean energy hub

Joshi noted that 80% of new generation capacity added globally last year came from renewable sources, with solar accounting for 80% of that renewable capacity. He added that 80% of the new solar capacity was built in BRICS countries.

BRICS countries account for 49.5% of the global population, 40% of global GDP and 26% of world trade. India is chairing the grouping this year.

“From August 2025 to August 2026, India has continued to expand its #RenewableEnergy capacity, reflecting the scale, speed and ambition of our #CleanEnergy transition. Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India is building a stronger, cleaner and more energy-secure future driven by solar, wind and other renewable sources,” Joshi wrote.

Advertisement

From August 2025 to August 2026, India has continued to expand its #RenewableEnergy capacity, reflecting the scale, speed and ambition of our #CleanEnergy transition.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India is building a stronger, cleaner and more… pic.twitter.com/N0xZ9IiKVZ — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) September 10, 2026

India’s renewable capacity expands

Joshi said India now has 164 GW of solar capacity, while non-fossil sources crossed 50% of the country’s installed electricity capacity in June 2025, five years ahead of the target.

He cited the installation of 27 lakh pumps under PM-KUSUM and the deployment of rooftop solar at 50 lakh households under PM-Surya Ghar as examples of how renewable energy can support farmers and households.

However, Joshi argued that adding capacity alone would not be sufficient. He outlined six priorities for the next phase of the transition: digitalisation, storage, resilience, interconnection, local manufacturing and finance.

Advertisement

Storage and digital grids among priorities

On digitalisation, Joshi called for shared blueprints for distribution-level information technology systems and AI applications based on real-time monitoring, digitised grids and AI-based load forecasting.

He said storage would be critical to making solar power available around the clock. The world added 108 GW of batteries last year, including 20.5 GW behind the meter, according to the column.

Joshi also highlighted regional interconnection through One Sun One World One Grid, greater local value addition in clean-energy manufacturing and cooperation on critical minerals.

The global solar journey has entered a new phase, from building scale to building the systems that can sustain and accelerate it.



Shri @JoshiPralhad, Hon’ble President of the ISA Assembly & Minister for @mnreindia, reflects on BRICS' opportunity to shape the next chapter of the… https://t.co/9OWP1KXEjU — International Solar Alliance (@isolaralliance) September 11, 2026

Finance remains a key challenge

Finance, he said, remains central to all these priorities. Developing and emerging economies received less than 15% of global clean-energy investment in 2025, while the same plant could cost almost twice as much in Africa and Small Island Developing States compared with BRICS, he said.

Joshi pointed to financing mechanisms including first-loss support, junior equity and local-currency risk mitigation as ways to attract private capital.

Advertisement

He said the ISA, backed by more than 129 countries, could work with BRICS to scale clean-energy solutions across the Global South, while stressing that technology, financing and grid solutions would need to reflect individual countries’ requirements.

MUST READ: India’s installed power capacity to quadruple by 2047; grid connectivity the biggest challenge

ALSO READ: Solar may remain king, but India’s next renewable boom could be in batteries and transmission

DO READ: BT India @ 100: 'India’s manufacturing story bigger than 16% GDP', says Sanjeev Sanyal