Mohammad Shami BJP's Lok Sabha pick from Bengal's Basirhat? Buzz after party approaches cricketer

BJP is mulling on the possibility of nominating cricketer Mohammad Shami from West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party approached Shami with the proposal to contest the election. The star cricketer has not confirmed his decision as of now.

Shami represents Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and continues to play domestic cricket for the state.

According to an India Today report, Shami's name was proposed for the state and discussions have been positive. Internal discussions within the BJP suggest that fielding Shami could help the party in securing wins in minority-dominated constituencies in Bengal.



The primary focus, the report said quoting BJP sources, is to field Shami from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, which has been in the news after the Sandeshkhali village within its boundaries witnessed violence.

Shami at present is on a break from a recent surgery. PM Narendra Modi had wished him a speedy recovery after the pacer confirmed his surgery.

Shami hasn't played cricket since India's ODI World Cup campaign, when he helped the team reach the final by taking 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20. Following the loss in the World Cup finals against Australia, the PM individually met all the players and consoled them.

He praised Mohammad Shami for his sensational performance in the tournament and hugged the player.

The video from the cricket team’s dressing room went viral. Shami also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the construction of a cricket stadium in Shami's native village in Amroha.