Monsoon in India: IMD expects rains in next 5-6 days as Delhi, North India reels under intense heat

Monsoon in India: The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into several parts of north India over the next five to six days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday, offering relief after a spell of intense heat that has gripped the region.

The weather office said conditions were favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of the North Arabian Sea and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next two to three days. During the subsequent two to three days, it is expected to extend further into more areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, besides parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and southeast Rajasthan.

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The IMD, however, warned of heatwave conditions, possibly severe, in Uttar Pradesh till June 29 even as the monsoon progresses.

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DELHI REELS UNDER THE HEAT

Delhi continued to reel under hot and humid weather, recording its warmest morning in two years amid the delayed arrival of the monsoon. The minimum temperature settled at 31.1 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees above normal, while the maximum reached 41.8 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the last time the city's minimum temperature was higher was on June 14, 2024, when it touched 33.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said heatwave conditions prevailed over the national capital, with the "feels-like" temperature touching around 50.7 degrees Celsius at 5.30 pm. Relative humidity stood at 44 per cent at the same time. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain have been forecast for Monday.

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MONSOON ON ITS WAY

Private forecaster Skymet said the delayed onset of the monsoon, combined with the interaction of dry westerly winds from Pakistan and moist southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea, had kept both temperatures and humidity unusually high. The interaction of the two air masses was leading to cloud formation late in the day, after maximum temperatures had already been recorded, resulting in persistently high daytime temperatures and discomfort.

Skymet Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change) Mahesh Palawat said the monsoon was expected to advance into east Uttar Pradesh by June 30 or July 1, reach Uttarakhand around July 2 or 3, and arrive in Delhi around July 4 if conditions remained favourable. He added that a small cyclonic circulation was expected to develop over the next few days, which could trigger isolated spells of rain.

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Elsewhere, Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a wet spell till July 4, with thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast between June 30 and July 4. Uttarakhand has issued a yellow watch for thunderstorms, intense spells of rain and gusty winds in the hilly districts. Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive scattered rainfall between June 29 and July 2, while Rajasthan is expected to see increased rainfall activity across its southeastern and eastern parts from July 2. Jammu and Kashmir has also forecast pre-monsoon showers, along with intense heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds at a few places.

