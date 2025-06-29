Business Today
Monsoon reaches all of India 9 days early: When did it hit your region? Full breakdown

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), such rapid monsoon coverage has occurred only ten times in the last 65 years.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 29, 2025 3:28 PM IST
Northwest India: The monsoon reached Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh by June 29, completing its national spread.

India’s monsoon season has covered the entire country by June 29—nine days ahead of its usual July 8 schedule—in one of the fastest advances recorded since 1960. The early arrival is expected to boost kharif crop sowing, ease inflation pressures, and offer a second consecutive year of above-average rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), such rapid monsoon coverage has occurred only ten times in the last 65 years. The early sweep follows a two-week lull in early June, when rainfall was 31% below average. However, with a strong revival, June ended with a 9% surplus.

State-by-state timeline:

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Monsoon onset on May 13, well ahead of schedule.
  • Kerala: Official onset on May 24, nearly a week early.
  • Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra: Monsoon hit by late May, with Mumbai recording its earliest arrival in 25 years on May 26.
  • East & Northeast India: The system quickly advanced through Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand in June, bringing heavy rainfall and localized flooding.
  • Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat saw a sharp uptick in rainfall from mid-June.
  • Northwest India: The monsoon reached Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh by June 29, completing its national spread.

Current weather outlook (next 7 days):

  • West Coast (Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra Ghats): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast throughout the week, boosting reservoir levels and groundwater recharge.
  • Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh: A red alert has been issued for Monday, with rainfall expected to exceed 204mm in 24 hours.
  • Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh: Very heavy rainfall is likely until July 2, raising concerns of waterlogging and landslides.
  • Rajasthan: The state is expected to receive very heavy rainfall toward the end of the week.
  • Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka: Persistent heavy showers are forecast to continue through July 4.
  • Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal: A low-pressure system will bring widespread heavy rainfall across the region this week.

With a favorable monsoon outlook and above-normal rainfall projected for 2025, the Reserve Bank of India expects a positive spillover into agricultural output and food inflation. However, the central bank has cautioned that climate volatility and extreme weather events remain risks that must be closely monitored.

Published on: Jun 29, 2025 3:27 PM IST
