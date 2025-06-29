Monsoon reaches all of India 9 days early: When did it hit your region? Full breakdown

India’s monsoon season has covered the entire country by June 29—nine days ahead of its usual July 8 schedule—in one of the fastest advances recorded since 1960. The early arrival is expected to boost kharif crop sowing, ease inflation pressures, and offer a second consecutive year of above-average rainfall.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), such rapid monsoon coverage has occurred only ten times in the last 65 years. The early sweep follows a two-week lull in early June, when rainfall was 31% below average. However, with a strong revival, June ended with a 9% surplus.

State-by-state timeline:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Monsoon onset on May 13, well ahead of schedule.

Kerala: Official onset on May 24, nearly a week early.

Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra: Monsoon hit by late May, with Mumbai recording its earliest arrival in 25 years on May 26.

East & Northeast India: The system quickly advanced through Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand in June, bringing heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Central India: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat saw a sharp uptick in rainfall from mid-June.

Northwest India: The monsoon reached Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh by June 29, completing its national spread.

Current weather outlook (next 7 days):

Advertisement

West Coast (Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra Ghats): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast throughout the week, boosting reservoir levels and groundwater recharge.

Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh: A red alert has been issued for Monday, with rainfall expected to exceed 204mm in 24 hours.

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh: Very heavy rainfall is likely until July 2, raising concerns of waterlogging and landslides.

Rajasthan: The state is expected to receive very heavy rainfall toward the end of the week.

Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka: Persistent heavy showers are forecast to continue through July 4.

Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal: A low-pressure system will bring widespread heavy rainfall across the region this week.

With a favorable monsoon outlook and above-normal rainfall projected for 2025, the Reserve Bank of India expects a positive spillover into agricultural output and food inflation. However, the central bank has cautioned that climate volatility and extreme weather events remain risks that must be closely monitored.