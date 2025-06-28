Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for rain and thunderstorm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting rain and thunderstorms for Saturday. The capital is expected to experience generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, occasionally up to 50 kmph during storms. The showers are anticipated to lower the maximum temperature to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

As of June 28, Delhi's air quality stands at 'satisfactory' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 86, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This marks an improvement from the 'moderate' category observed in recent days, offering a reprieve from pollution concerns as the city prepares for potential rainfall.

The IMD's recent bulletin indicated that the monsoon was expected to hit Delhi by June 26, but so far, the rains have yet to arrive. Cloudy conditions have persisted, with only light showers recorded in some areas. The ongoing southeasterly winds, influenced by an east-west seasonal trough and a convergence line south of Delhi, have maintained these conditions.

Over the next week, Delhi is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies with no alerts issued for the period, as per the IMD's late-night forecast on June 26. Thunderstorms, lightning, and light to very light rainfall are expected until July 2, along with gusty winds potentially reaching 50 kmph during evening or night storms. No heatwave conditions are forecasted for the upcoming week.

Despite the alerts and persistent cloud cover, the eagerly awaited monsoon has yet to make its presence felt in Delhi. The IMD continues to monitor and issue forecasts as the city anticipates the seasonal rains, which have so far been elusive despite numerous predictions.

Weather update for next week

The upcoming week is expected to bring a marked shift toward heavier rainfall, signaling a return to a more typical monsoon pattern.

June 29: Moderate showers are forecast, accompanied by a slight relief from the heat as temperatures dip to around 34.1°C.

June 30: The week’s heaviest rainfall is predicted on this day, with precipitation possibly reaching 59.64 mm. Temperatures are projected to drop sharply to 30.8°C, making it the coolest day in the forecast. Advertisement

July 1-3: Moderate rainfall is likely to continue, with daytime temperatures fluctuating between 31°C and 36°C.

July 4: More moderate rain is anticipated, with temperatures easing further to 29.7°C.

This transition marks a notable departure from the recent spell of mixed weather, setting the stage for a predominantly wet start to July. Although June typically signals the arrival of the monsoon, Delhi’s persistent high temperatures paired with intermittent heavy downpours highlight the unusual and unpredictable nature of this year’s weather.