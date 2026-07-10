Monsoon takes a mid-July breather, IMD forecasts dry spell across these states

Following an intense spell of widespread rainfall that successfully covered the entire country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a temporary break in monsoon activity. A distinct dry spell is expected to take hold across several regions, bringing a much-needed reprieve from torrential downpours but also raising concerns for the agricultural sector.

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The temporary pause in monsoon rains will primarily impact North India, including the vast northern plains and key agricultural belts that recently experienced heavy downpours. West India will also see a significant shift, prominently affecting Gujarat and Rajasthan, both of which endured intense regional flooding during the monsoon's latest advancement.

Moreover, the dry spell is set to cover central India, stretching over major crop-producing states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while simultaneously subduing the heavy, continuous rain along the Konkan region and the western coastal stretches.

Meteorologists attribute this sudden intermission to a combination of shifting atmospheric systems and larger global climate drivers. The active low-pressure systems over central India and the Bay of Bengal, which originally triggered the recent surge of floods and landslides, have weakened and moved away from the subcontinent.

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This local shift is compounded by a strengthening El Niño pattern, as rising sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean alter global weather systems and create less favorable conditions for sustained rainfall over India. Additionally, the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), a major tropical climate driver, is moving into a phase that actively suppresses widespread precipitation over the region, further limiting cloud formation.

While this dry spell offers a critical window for flood-hit areas to recede and recover, the timing introduces distinct challenges. Agricultural experts warn that an extended break could slow down the crucial mid-July sowing of summer Kharif crops like rice, soybean, and cotton, which rely heavily on consistent early-season soil moisture.