Monsoon update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall across the country till July 20

Monsoon activity: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa in the next five days. It also predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa on July 16, 18 and 19, in Maharashtra on July 18-20 period, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu on July 16, and Karnataka on July 16 and 17.

Related Articles

Tamil Nadu is expected to witness very heavy rainfall on July 17, Madhya Pradesh on July 16 and 17, Vidarbha on July 16, 19 and 20, Chhattisgarh on July 19 and 20, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on July 18-20.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected over Odisha on July 19 and 20, in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on July 20.

Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on July 17 and 18.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to a humid morning on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature at 29.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The humidity at 8.30 am was 80 per cent, the weather department said.

With light drizzles across the city in the morning and high humidity, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degree Celsius.

The IMD also reported heavy to very heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, some places over Konkan & Goa, Telangana, West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya in the last 24 hours. Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, West Bengal, Sikkim, Mizoram and Tripura witnessed heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, said IMD.