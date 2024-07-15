scorecardresearch
‘Active monsoon’: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala in next five days

‘Active monsoon’: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala in next five days

Monsoon update: The weather department has also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, North Interior Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha, South Chhattisgarh on July 15.

Monsoon update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall across parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat Monsoon update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall across parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat

Monsoon update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across some places in Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe in the next 5 days. It has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall over isolated areas in Kerala & Mahe on July 15, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka on July 15 and 16, and Saurashtra & Kutch on July 16.

Monsoon is likely to be active in Peninsular and adjoining Central India in the next 4-5 days, said the IMD.

The weather department has also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, North Interior Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha, South Chhattisgarh on July 15, West Madhya Pradesh on July 15 and 16, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana on July 15, 18 and 19. 

Odisha is expected to witness isolated very heavy rainfall July 15 and 19, and over Uttarakhand on July 17 and 18, and East Rajasthan on July 18. 

In the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in many places with isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan & Goa, while heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls occurred at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka.

The IMD reported heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, South Interior Karnataka Telangana, Tamil Nadu, while heavy rainfall was reported from isolated places over East Rajasthan, Odisha, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka and Kerala in the past 24 hours. 

Published on: Jul 15, 2024, 4:08 PM IST
