Month after Delhi elections 2025 debacle, Arvind Kejriwal to go for 10-day Vipassana retreat in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will participate in a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat in Punjab. This retreat is scheduled from March 5 to March 15, 2024, at a centre in Hoshiarpur. Kejriwal's decision to attend comes nearly a month after AAP's significant loss in the Delhi Assembly elections, news agency PTI reported citing party sources.

In Delhi assembly elections, the AAP secured only 22 out of 70 seats compared to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 48-seat victory. The retreat is seen as a personal break for Kejriwal, who previously attended a similar session in December 2023 amid legal challenges involving a money laundering case linked to excise policy.

The recent election results marked a substantial shift in Delhi's political landscape, ending AAP's dominance since 2015. Several prominent AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, lost their seats, intensifying the party's introspection. Following the defeat, the Delhi unit has been holding organisational meetings to reassess strategies and plan its future course.

Gopal Rai, AAP's convener, publicly stated that only those leaders who performed well in the elections would be given responsibilities in the organisation. Kejriwal's visit to Punjab is also notable amidst claims by Congress that several AAP MLAs are considering defecting to its side. While AAP has refuted these rumours, including the alleged replacement of Bhagwant Mann as Punjab's Chief Minister, the situation underscores the volatility within the party.

Maintaining unity and direction is crucial for AAP as it navigates post-election challenges, ensuring that its leadership remains intact and focused on recovery. The retreat may serve as both a personal and political reset for Kejriwal, offering him time to reflect on the party's future strategies in light of recent developments.

The Aam Aadmi Party continues to deny any internal upheaval, asserting its confidence in leadership stability despite external speculations. As Kejriwal embarks on this meditative retreat, the party's organisational meetings will aim to address electoral setbacks and establish a roadmap for rebuilding.