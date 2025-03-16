‘More prepared, clear roadmap, strong team’: PM Modi on Donald Trump’s second run, supports Elon Musk on 'DOGE mission'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on his close rapport with former US President Donald Trump in his podcast with Lex Fridman, describing their bond as one built on mutual trust and a shared commitment to their nations.

Recalling the Howdy Modi event in Houston, Modi highlighted Trump’s humility when he chose to sit in the audience and listen. “A packed stadium for a political rally in the US is extraordinary. After my speech, I casually suggested we take a lap around the stadium to greet the people. In American life, it’s almost impossible for a President to walk into a crowd of thousands. But without hesitation, he agreed. His security detail was caught off guard, but that moment showed his courage and trust in me,” Modi said.

Related Articles

He drew parallels between that event and Trump’s resilience after the recent assassination attempt. “Even after being shot, he remained unwavering in his dedication to America. That same determined Trump was the one who walked with me hand in hand at the stadium,” he said, adding “His reflection showed his, 'America First spirit', just as I believe in Nation First. I stand for India First and that’s why we connect so well. These are the things that truly resonate.”

A wonderful conversation with @lexfridman, covering a wide range of subjects. Do watch! https://t.co/G9pKE2RJqh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2025

Reflecting on their first meeting at the White House, Modi recalled Trump breaking protocol to personally give him a tour. “He showed me around with no notes, no cue cards — just his deep knowledge of American history. That respect for his nation truly stood out,” Modi said, adding that even after Trump left office, he consistently sent greetings through mutual acquaintances.

Responding to Trump’s praise of him as a “tough negotiator,” Modi emphasized that his approach is simple: “My nation is my high command. I always put India’s interests first.”

On Trump’s bid for a second term, Modi observed that this time, he appears “far more prepared” with a clear roadmap and a strong team. “I met members of his team — Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, Elon Musk — and there was a family-like atmosphere,” he said.

Elon Musk and ‘DOGE mission’

Speaking about Elon Musk’s role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Modi recalled their long association. “I’ve known him since my time as Chief Minister. He was there with his family, and the atmosphere felt warm and friendly. He’s incredibly excited about the DOGE mission, and honestly, it makes me happy too,” he said.

Shifting focus to governance, Modi underscored his administration’s commitment to eliminating inefficiencies on similar lines to DOGE. “When I took office in 2014, government benefits were being exploited by fake identities. We identified and removed 100 million fraudulent entries, saving nearly ₹3 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer,” he said. He also highlighted the removal of 40,000 unnecessary compliances and 1,500 outdated laws to streamline governance.

“For me, it’s about freeing the system from inefficiency and dominance — something I see in President Trump’s approach as well,” Modi concluded.