More than Galwan! Chinese tried to capture Indian posts twice, new details reveal

Chinese troops tried to attack and capture Indian Army posts at least twice between September 2021 and November 2022 leading to clashes that left several soldiers injured, new details have revealed.

The sensational revelations, which also includes covert operations by Indian soldiers, came out through an investiture ceremony held by the Indian Army over the weekend. The two countries are engaged in a stand-off since May 2020.

The citations provided brief details of how the Indian troops responded firmly to the aggressive behaviour of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers along the LAC.

The Army's Western Command, which has its headquarters in Chandimandir, had uploaded a video of the January 13 ceremony featuring the commentary on the gallantry award on its YouTube channel but deactivated it.

There was no immediate comment on the matter by the Army.

The Indian Army has been maintaining a very high level of combat readiness along the 3,488 km-long LAC following the clashes in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

There were multiple incidents of skirmishes along the LAC between the Indian and Chinese troops in the last three-and-a-half years following the eruption of the eastern Ladakh border row in May 2020.

The Chinese troops attempted transgression in the Tawang sector of the LAC as well.

On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally changed the status quo, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament four days after the incident.

Singh said the Chinese attempt was contested by the Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

Several Indian Army personnel who were part of the team that responded firmly to the attempted Chinese transgression were also conferred gallantry awards at the investiture ceremony, claimed reports.

"The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," Singh said on December 13 that year.

The clash led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides, he said.

"I would like to assure this House that our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," Singh said.