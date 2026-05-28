MP resigns, 127 councillors quit, 181 FIRs filed: 'Suvendu Raj' triggers panic in Mamata's TMC

Following the West Bengal Assembly election results, the political atmosphere in Bengal has shifted dramatically. Under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, everyone in Bengal - from the police and administration to party leaders and politicians - appears to be in action.

The development seems to have intensified tensions within the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While the law has begun cracking down on TMC leaders across Bengal, several leaders are also leaving the party.

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Among those who have not left, internal strife has begun surfacing openly.

TMC's Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has already resigned from all party posts and has been granted CISF Y-category security. Now, Ghosh has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking permission to prosecute TMC Lok Sabha Chief Whip, Kalyan Banerjee.

Kakoli has alleged that Kalyan Banerjee misbehaved with her several times in Parliament. Although TMC MP Mahua Moitra had previously made similar allegations, Kalyan Banerjee questioned the timing of Kakoli's complaint, asking why she had not raised the issue in Parliament three months ago if she had grievances. Banerjee also claimed that the threat of CBI action against Ghosh in the Narada sting case was the real reason behind the allegations and alleged that they were being made with ulterior motives.

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However, the issue is not limited to Ghosh alone.

Earlier today, TMC spokesperson Shantanu Sen also resigned from his post, alleging corruption within the party.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Soumitra Khan has claimed that if the BJP leadership in Delhi gives the green signal, 20 TMC MPs are ready to join the BJP, which, according to him, could lead to the collapse of the TMC.

At the same time, around 127 TMC leaders and councillors have reportedly resigned from 15 municipalities, municipal corporations, and gram panchayats. More than 181 cases have been filed against TMC leaders, and dozens have been arrested.

The question now being asked in Bengal's political circles is whether the TMC is fighting for its political survival in the state. The fact that several TMC MLAs have attended meetings chaired by leaders ranging from Suvendu Adhikari to Union Minister Nisith Pramanik has only added to the speculation over the party's future.

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The Assembly election results appear to have triggered deeper turmoil inside the TMC. Several arrests and raids have followed in recent weeks. TMC MLA Dilip Mandal was arrested in Puri, Odisha. The arrest came after gold and cash were allegedly recovered from fields linked to a TMC municipal chairman in Basirhat.

TMC leaders Tanmay Das and Subrata Acharya were arrested in connection with the attack on Suvendu Adhikari's convoy in Cooch Behar. Currency, rifles, ammunition, and liquor were reportedly recovered from the homes of Ajit Saha and Sujit Saha in North 24 Parganas.

TMC zonal chairman Sukhdev Mahato of Hooghly was arrested. Four TMC councillors from the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation were also arrested. Former minister Sujit Bose was arrested in connection with developments linked to the South Dum Dum Municipality.

TMC councillor Shahabuddin Khan from Bardhaman Municipality, Chandrashekhar Rai from Mathabhanga Municipality, and TMC leader Akash Singh from Howrah were also arrested. Action was additionally taken against TMC and Left offices allegedly built on SAIL land in Asansol.

More than 181 new FIRs have reportedly been filed against village heads, councillors, and TMC leaders in districts including Nadia, Murshidabad, and Cooch Behar.

The ongoing corruption probes and internal turmoil are now beginning to unravel what critics describe as a nexus of corruption, crime, and politics that flourished during the TMC's 15-year rule. Crores of rupees in cash have allegedly been recovered, along with claims of seizures involving gold, weapons, Aadhaar cards, and government documents.

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Six TMC MLAs attended meetings chaired by Suvendu Adhikari. MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha met the Assembly Speaker. Thirteen MLAs from North Bengal attended a meeting with Union Minister Nisith Pramanik. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy has also publicly expressed his displeasure with the party leadership.

It is also being claimed that several leaders from Malda, Murshidabad, and South Bengal - including nearly 50 disgruntled MLAs - are in touch with the BJP.

