Mpox detected for first time in India. Don’t panic. Check details on symptoms, prevention and vaccines

India on September 8 reported the first suspected case of mpox and said there is no cause of any undue concern. The Union Health Ministry, in a statement, said a young male patient, who recently travelled from a country currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox in the country.

Africa is currently suffering from a major Mpox outbreak with thousands affected and over 500 deaths. The outbreak is caused by the more virulent Clade 1b strain. Clade 1b causes death in about 3.6 percent of cases, with children more at risk, the WHO said.

What is Mpox?

Mpox is a viral infection that primarily affects humans and animals. It typically begins with signs of flu — fever, headache, muscle pains, and tiredness and results in pus-filled lesions. It can last from 2 to 4 weeks.

It can be transmitted by contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated materials. Mpox can be prevented by avoiding sexual contact with unfamiliar individuals, avoiding close contact with those with rashes, vesicles, or pustules, washing hands frequently, and not sharing personal items with others.

Variants

The monkeypox virus was classified into clades I and II. Clade I is endemic to Central Africa while clade II was earlier known as the West African clade and is further divided into subclades: Clade IIa and Clade IIb. Clade IIb drove the 2022 multicounty outbreak.

The upsurge of mpox cases in the DRC is being driven by outbreaks associated with two sub-clades of clade I monkeypox virus (MPXV) – clade Ia and clade Ib. Clade I mpox was classically described in studies conducted by WHO in the 1980’s to have a mortality rate of approximately 10 percent, with most deaths occurring in children.

Contagious factor

Amid the global outbreak of mpox, a US CDC report shows that, unlike Covid-19, the virus (MPXV) does not easily spread through the air. The findings suggest that “travelling on a flight with a person with mpox does not appear to constitute an exposure risk or warrant routine contact tracing activities”.

However, the CDC recommends that people with mpox infections must isolate and delay travel until they are no longer infectious. The CDC also pointed out that irrespective of variants, the findings apply to MPXV and both clade I and clade II mpox spread in the same ways.

Treatment

Someone who comes into physical contact with an animal, which carries the virus, such as some species of monkeys or a terrestrial rodent (such as the tree squirrel) may also develop mpox. There is no specific treatment approved for monkeypox virus (MPXV) infections. However, most people with mpox who have intact immune systems and don’t have skin disease can recover without medical treatment with supportive care and pain control.

If you think you might have mpox, you can act to protect others by seeking medical advice and isolating from others until you have been evaluated and tested. If you have mpox, you should isolate yourself from others until all your lesions have crusted over, the scabs have fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed underneath. This will stop you from passing on the virus to others.

Here are some things to know about mpox vaccines

There are vaccines recommended by WHO for use against mpox. Many years of research have led to the development of newer and safer vaccines for an eradicated disease called smallpox. Some of these vaccines have been approved in various countries for use against mpox.

At present, WHO recommends use of MVA-BN or LC16 vaccines, or the ACAM2000 vaccine when the others are not available.

At present, two doses provide the best protection against the infection. Get dose 1, wait for 4 weeks and then get dose 2. In the United States, two vaccines -- JYNNEOS® (Imvamune or Imvanex) and ACAM2000 -- are available for reducing the risk and severity of mpox infection.

Mpox vaccines can protect against infection and severe disease, but no vaccine is 100% effective. It takes several weeks to develop immunity after vaccination.

Getting vaccinated within four days of exposure to mpox offers the best chance of avoiding the disease. Getting vaccinated between four and 14 days after exposure can reduce the severity of the disease.

Even after vaccination, you should continue to take precautions to avoid catching and spreading mpox.

In August, UNICEF issued an emergency tender for the procurement of mpox vaccines. The emergency tender is designed to secure immediate access to available mpox vaccines as well as to expand production. Depending on demand, production capacity of manufacturers and funding, agreements for up to 12 million doses through 2025 can be put in place.