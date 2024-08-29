Mpox virus outbreak: What insurance cover is available for Monkeypox? What benefits can I expect?

The emergence of diseases like Mpox has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). This situation raises concerns akin to those witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic. What insurance cover is available for Monkeypox? What benefits can I expect?

Lopamudra De, Delhi

Reply by Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance

The World Health Organization declared the last mpox global emergency over in May 2023. However, since the beginning of 2024, a new and more lethal variant of the virus has emerged, resulting in the deaths of approximately 575 individuals in the Democratic Republic of Congo and affecting a significantly larger population, almost 30 times more. Recently, there have been reported cases of this new strain in Europe and Asia. Consequently, in August of the same year, the WHO once again declared a global health emergency due to the resurgence of the mpox virus.

Health insurance policies generally provide coverage for Monkeypox under their standard provisions for infectious diseases. While Monkeypox may be a newer concern, most comprehensive health insurance plans include coverage for hospitalisation, diagnostic tests, and treatment related to viral infections, which would extend to Monkeypox as well.

In some cases, insurers may offer additional riders or add-ons that specifically cover the costs associated with quarantine or isolation during treatment. Furthermore, if Monkeypox leads to severe health complications, critical illness policies might also offer coverage under their defined conditions.



Benefits available



The insurance coverage for Monkeypox encompasses a range of critical benefits. These include hospitalisation costs, whether for a general room or intensive care unit (ICU) care. Diagnostic tests, such as PCR tests required to confirm a Monkeypox infection, are also included. The policy covers the cost of medical treatment, including antiviral medications and supportive care. Some plans may extend coverage to quarantine and isolation expenses if needed during treatment.

Certain plans may also extend coverage to quarantine and isolation costs if deemed necessary during treatment. Additionally, ambulance services for emergency transportation are generally included. Post-hospitalisation expenses, such as follow-up consultations and prescribed medications, are often covered as well. Many insurers offer cashless treatment options at network hospitals, ensuring financial ease during the treatment process.

Points to note

To ensure optimal coverage during a public health crisis, it is imperative to adhere to the following guidelines:

> Maintain an active health insurance policy: Confirm the ongoing activation of your health insurance policy, specifically one that extends coverage for hospitalisation. The majority of policies integrate protection against infectious illnesses necessitating hospital care.

> Regularly reassess your coverage: Review and adjust the insured amount periodically to align with your requirements. Considering the escalating healthcare expenses attributed to medical inflation, it is paramount to opt for a sufficient insured sum.

> Explore supplementary riders: Incorporate riders encompassing consumable goods to mitigate out-of-pocket costs for crucial supplies such as gloves, masks, and essential items, typically omitted from standard policies.

> Comprehensive scheme: Select a health insurance scheme inclusive of modern medical treatments. This provision is indispensable in scenarios necessitating sophisticated medical interventions during a public health crisis.

Points to consider while buying a health cover

When considering health insurance options, it is highly recommended to choose a plan with a substantial sum insured. This is essential for covering the costs of expensive medical treatments and procedures. Especially for individuals living in metropolitan areas, it is advisable to opt for a minimum coverage of Rs 1 crore to ensure comprehensive financial protection.

To avoid potential waiting periods related to various medical conditions, it is wise to purchase your health insurance policy as early as possible. Obtaining insurance early can lead to immediate coverage and swift access to benefits when needed.

While selecting your health insurance policy, it is advantageous to explore additional features and add-ons that are available, such as coverage for consumables. This can effectively reduce out-of-pocket expenses and offer heightened financial support during medical treatments.

When selecting a health insurance plan, it is crucial to prioritise the inclusion of a no room rent capping feature. This ensures that you will not face limitations on room charges while hospitalised, promoting a more comfortable and unrestricted treatment experience.

Moreover, consider incorporating an OPD cover into your health insurance policy. This coverage can prove to be invaluable for offsetting expenses associated with outpatient services. It can aid in managing costs linked to doctor consultations, medications, and diagnostic tests, offering financial support even in cases where hospitalisation is unnecessary for specific medical conditions.