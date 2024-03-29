Mukhtar Ansari's autopsy confirms cardiac arrest as cause of death

The autopsy report of Mukhtar Ansari revealed that he died from a cardiac arrest on Thursday evening, contradicting claims of poisoning made by his family and some political figures. The examination was conducted by a team of doctors at Rani Durgawati Medical College, with family members present and the process recorded on video. The doctors preserved his viscera for forensic analysis to determine if poisoning was involved.

The autopsy gained significance due to allegations of foul play, causing delays. Mukhtar Ansari's son, Umar Ansari, wrote to the district magistrate requesting the autopsy to be conducted by AIIMS doctors, expressing distrust in the local administration's ability to deliver justice.

Following the autopsy, Mukhtar Ansari's body was transported to his hometown Ghazipur under tight security. A grave has been prepared at the family cemetery in Mohammadabad's Kali Bagh, where his parents are buried. The final rites are scheduled to take place on Saturday morning.