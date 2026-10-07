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Delhi building collapse: Multi-storey building collapses in Seemapuri, rescue operation underway

Delhi building collapse: Multi-storey building collapses in Seemapuri, rescue operation underway

The incident comes nearly a month after a five-storey building housing paying guest accommodations collapsed in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan, killing seven people.

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Anshul Singh
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 5:02 PM IST
Delhi building collapse: Multi-storey building collapses in Seemapuri, rescue operation underwaySeveral people feared trapped under the debris.

A four-storey building partially collapsed in Delhi’s Seemapuri area on Wednesday, with rescue teams searching the debris amid fears that people may be trapped inside.

The front portion of the building collapsed, prompting the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to rush four fire department vehicles to the site. The DFS said it received a call about the incident at around 3:15 pm.

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Rescue teams were deployed at the site and were searching the damaged structure to ascertain whether anyone was trapped inside. Details about casualties or injuries were not immediately available.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert following the collapse, saying traffic movement had been affected around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura and adjoining roads.

It urged commuters to avoid the area if possible and appealed to people not to stop, park or gather near the site. Keeping the lanes clear would allow ambulances and rescue vehicles to reach the site faster.

Seemapuri collapse comes after Satya Niketan tragedy

The Seemapuri incident comes just a month after a five-storey building housing PGs in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan collapsed on September 6, killing seven people and injuring five others.

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The building, which housed a boys’ PG, collapsed while repair work was underway. Rescue teams eventually pulled 12 people from the rubble, seven of whom died.

The Satya Niketan collapse raised concerns over building safety, unauthorised construction and structural checks in densely populated parts of the capital.

Reports said the collapsed structure had no sanctioned plan, an unauthorised basement and no Fire NOC. Its fifth floor was also not permitted under building rules.

The September 6 tragedy also prompted scrutiny of safety standards in Delhi’s crowded residential and student-housing areas.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi subsequently initiated action against an adjoining building at Satya Niketan after it was declared unsafe. Authorities also moved towards wider inspections of potentially dangerous properties.

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The Seemapuri collapse has once again raised concerns over the safety of multi-storey structures in the national capital.

The cause of the collapse and the condition of the remaining portion of the building are yet to be established. Rescue teams continue to search the site as officials assess the extent of the damage and whether anyone remains trapped beneath the debris.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 4:49 PM IST
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