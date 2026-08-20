Mumbai food safety alert: Rats entering hotel kitchen through drain? FDA flags major hygiene lapses, suspends licence

The FDA inspected Hotel Radha on August 18 and found several serious hygiene lapses. According to the inspection findings, officials spotted live rats and cockroaches inside the kitchen.

READ THIS: 'We took the correct action': Tukaram Mundhe after Bombay HC pulls up Maharashtra FDA in Pune sweets shop case

Some rats were reportedly seen near the ceiling, while others were entering the kitchen through an open drainage system. Officials also found that the kitchen drains were open and poorly maintained, providing direct access to pests.

Cockroaches were also found on food preparation equipment, raising concerns about possible contamination of food and surfaces used for cooking.

Dirty equipment and stagnant water raise concerns

The inspection found that the hygiene problems extended beyond pest infestation. The kitchen reportedly had thick layers of oil and grease, dirty counters and utensils, and a foul smell caused by stagnant water.

Advertisement

Several utensils were also found to have rust on them. The condition of the kitchen indicated lapses in routine cleaning and maintenance, according to the inspection findings.

Unsafe food storage practices flagged

The FDA also found several questionable storage practices during the inspection. A toaster was reportedly placed above an open dustbin, while some food items were being stored in areas exposed to dust and dirt.

DON'T MISS: Expired Frooti, Appy Fizz worth ₹99,970 seized; Maharashtra FDA suspends Parle Agro-linked warehouse licence

The findings raised concerns not only about cleanliness but also about the manner in which food preparation equipment and ingredients were being handled and stored.

Hotel Radha licence suspended

Following the inspection, the FDA took action under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The order directed an immediate halt to activities related to the manufacturing, storage, sale and distribution of food at the establishment.

Advertisement

The action comes amid intensified food safety inspections across Maharashtra, where authorities have been checking hotels, restaurants and other food establishments for hygiene and safety violations.

₹25 lakh worth of food products seized

In a recent inspection drive covering 31 establishments, food products worth around ₹25 lakh were seized, while five food business licences were suspended.

The action highlights growing scrutiny of kitchens and food-handling practices across the state. While customers often judge restaurants based on their ambience, menu and taste, the condition of the kitchen where their food is prepared generally remains out of sight.

ALSO READ: ‘Absolute strange policies’: Bombay HC to FDA over ₹5 lakh fine on Pune sweet shop, license suspension

Food safety concerns grow in Mumbai

The Hotel Radha inspection has brought several food safety concerns into focus, including pest infestation, poor drainage, dirty equipment, unsafe storage and inadequate kitchen maintenance.

The FDA's action against the Malad West hotel comes as authorities continue inspections across Maharashtra, with seizures and licence suspensions highlighting the importance of maintaining basic hygiene and food safety standards in establishments serving the public.