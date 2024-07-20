Mumbai heavy rains leave 1 dead, 3 injured as portion of a building collapses

As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Mumbai, a woman was killed after a portion of a building collapsed in the city. Three others sustained injuries as a result of the collapse. The incident took place at 10:30 am in the morning today close to the Grant Road Railway Station. As per the fire brigade personnel, 13 individuals have been rescued thus far.

Some pieces of the building appeared to be hanging dangerously, while other portions of the structure fell. Search and rescue efforts were in progress to find any survivors who could have become trapped beneath the fallen building.

Mumbai saw a significant rainstorm on Friday, which had a considerable impact on the city's bus and train systems.

Rainfall that was continuous but irregular. However, intense rain caused waterlogging on certain roads and railway tracks, which hindered public transportation operations.

A train engine malfunction caused a delay in services on the Central Railway's Mainline, authorities informed news agency PTI.

Suburban services operated by Western Railway were said to be "running". The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai centre has forecast moderate to heavy precipitation for the city.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Telangana, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra on July 20, while and orange alert was issued for Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The IMD issued rainfall warning in view of low-pressure depression, which “is likely to move north-westwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri as a depression during early morning hours.” Following this development, rainfall warning has been issued in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh Telangana, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

A warning has also been sent to fishermen considering “rough to very rough sea condition” in coastal areas adjoining the Bay of Bengal.