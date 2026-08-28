Mumbai milk prices to rise by Rs 9 from September 1; check new rates

Why are milk prices increasing?

The association cited a rise in the cost of dairy animals and animal feed as the key reasons behind the price hike. During the meeting, members pointed to a significant increase in the prices of feed ingredients, including grains, tur chuni and chana chuni.

According to the association, the cost of these feed items has increased by up to 25%. Higher prices of cattle feed, oil cakes and other inputs have added to the financial burden on milk producers, making it difficult for them to maintain production at existing prices.

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The MMPA said the Rs 9 increase was aimed at providing some relief to milk producers facing higher production costs.

New wholesale price

Following the decision, the wholesale price of milk in Mumbai will increase to Rs 102 per litre from September 1. The association said the revised rate reflects the rising cost of maintaining dairy animals and producing milk.

However, the wholesale price announced by the association does not necessarily mean that consumers across Mumbai will see exactly the same increase in retail prices. Retail rates can vary depending on the supplier, dairy and distribution channel.

What are milk prices in Delhi-NCR?

For comparison, full-cream milk in Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, is currently selling at around Rs 72 per litre for branded products. Local milk vendors charge around Rs 80 per litre in some areas.

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Cow milk generally costs between Rs 65 and Rs 70 per litre, although prices charged by local dairy farms and loose-milk sellers can vary depending on the locality.

The latest Mumbai price increase is therefore likely to put additional pressure on household budgets, particularly for families that depend heavily on milk and other dairy products.