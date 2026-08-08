Bengaluru hotel food safety raid: Expired milk, fungal food found at luxury hotels; At The Lalit Ashok, Shangri-La among hotels raided

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department said it inspected 26 three-star and five-star hotels across Bengaluru as part of the drive. Thirty teams of food safety officers carried out inspections on Friday, August 7, across all zones under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, according to an official statement.

Lapses found at hotel kitchens and storage areas

The raids found several food safety lapses, including unhygienic conditions in kitchens and food storage areas, expired food products and improper storage of food items. Officials also found vegetables and food articles affected by fungal growth. A video shared by news agency ANI showed kitchen staff at one hotel apologising before dumping a trayful of baked goods into a garbage bin.

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Officials also found that some hotels were not keeping vegetarian and non-vegetarian food separately. There were also cases of improper labelling, food misbranding and violations of mandatory Food Safety and Standards Authority of India labelling rules. According to the department, expired milk and other dairy and bakery products, along with chicken, fish, meat and vegetables, were found in storage.

Unsafe food seized from several hotels

Several five-star hotels had unsafe food seized during the drive. At The Lalit Ashok, Annex South, officials seized 76 kg of meat and 200 kg of vegetables. They also seized and destroyed 32 litres of expired milk. At Shangri-La Bengaluru, 15 kg of meat was seized, while Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru had 19 kg of meat seized.

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Officials also seized 3 kg of expired bakery products from Vivanta Bengaluru Whitefield and 72 kg of meat from Taj Yeshwantpur. The biggest seizure was reported at The Radisson Blu, The Atria, where officials seized 105 kg of expired food products. The haul included 50 kg of chicken, 23 kg of meat, 7 kg of fish and 25 kg of vegetables.

Samples sent for testing

A total of 35 food samples were collected during the drive and sent to the Food Laboratory for analysis. The samples included tea powder, chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato sauce, lemon juice, cheese, papad, cashew nuts, ginger, pepper powder, spice powder and milk. The department issued notices to the hotels over the violations and said further action would be based on laboratory reports and applicable provisions of the law.

Wider crackdown on food safety lapses

The Bengaluru inspections come at a time when the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration is carrying out a crackdown on eateries over food safety lapses. In recent weeks, the Maharashtra FDA has suspended food licences of several restaurants and clubs in Mumbai after inspections found issues including pests, expired food and other violations.

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The drive in Bengaluru found fungal growth on food items, expired dairy and bakery products, improper storage, labelling violations and failures in food segregation, with unsafe food seized from several leading hotels and samples sent for testing.