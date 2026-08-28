Bihar–Bengaluru trip: Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Express to run daily from Sept 1; check schedule, route and stops

The existing special trains numbered 03251/03252 will be renumbered as 22365/22366 and will operate every day as the Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru–Danapur Superfast Express. Train No. 22365 (Danapur to SMVT Bengaluru) will depart Danapur at 2:45 pm daily and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 2:30 pm on the third day. The return service, Train No. 22366, will begin regular operations from September 3, leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 11:50 pm daily and arriving at Danapur at 12:15 am on the fourth day.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: No confirmed ticket? This Indian railway rule could save you from a fine

Route and major halts

The Bengaluru-bound train will halt at Ara Junction, Buxar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, Sevagram, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Warangal, Vijayawada, Ongole, Gudur, Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet and Whitefield before terminating at SMVT Bengaluru. In the reverse direction, it will call at Whitefield, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Ongole, Vijayawada, Warangal, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Nagpur, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara Junction. The route spans key railway hubs across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Coach composition and accessibility

According to the railway’s announcement, the daily train will comprise 24 ICF coaches, including two AC 2-Tier, three AC 3-Tier and 10 Sleeper Class coaches. There will also be seven General Second Class coaches and two Second Class Luggage-cum-Brake Vans equipped with Divyangjan-friendly compartments, enhancing accessibility for passengers with disabilities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Festival travel alert: Railways announces extra trains between Delhi, MP and Rajasthan

Connectivity boost for passengers

The regular daily service will offer a direct rail link between the Danapur area near Patna and Bengaluru, catering to students, professionals and families travelling between the two regions. By converting the special train into a permanent Superfast Express, East Central Railway aims to provide more predictable schedules and reduce the need for passengers to rely on multiple connections.