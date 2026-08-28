Nepal flash flood: 85 Indians rescued among 121 foreign travellers

READ THIS: Fresh crisis: Nepal issues flood warning after dam burst in Tibet, halts rescue work

The Tourism Board's figures specifically refer to foreign travellers rescued, separate from Nepal's overall rescue tally.

The update comes as concern remains high over hundreds of foreign nationals who were travelling through the region, particularly those heading towards Kailash Mansarovar.

SITUATION UPDATE-6

Bhotekoshi Flash Flood

August 28, 2026 pic.twitter.com/INHb36zSNi — Nepal Tourism Board (@nepaltourismb) August 28, 2026

People were still missing

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had reported on August 27 that 596 foreign nationals from 33 countries remained missing. Of these, 167 were Indian nationals. The same official list recorded 178 Indians among those affected, with 11 already found at the time of that update.

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The latest Tourism Board rescue figures indicate that the search for stranded and missing foreign travellers has continued through Friday.

Death toll rises to 538

The wider disaster has become increasingly catastrophic. According to the Associated Press, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority reported that the death toll had reached 538, with 977 people still missing.

Authorities said 3,742 people have been rescued overall, while 14,829 security personnel have been deployed for search-and-rescue operations. More than 3,000 people have also been airlifted to safety.

The disaster struck on August 26 when a massive torrent of water, ice, rock and debris surged through Himalayan river systems following a suspected glacier and bedrock collapse.

Rasuwa, Nuwakot among worst-hit areas

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The Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems were among the worst affected, with floodwaters destroying homes, bridges, roads, hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure.

The flooding devastated the route connecting Kathmandu with Lhasa, an important corridor used by tourists, trekkers, pilgrims and traders. Rescue teams have been forced to work through thick mud and debris while damaged roads and bridges have severely restricted access.

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Fresh flood threat adds to rescue challenge

The rescue operation is also being complicated by the possibility of another major flood. A lake formed by debris near the Nepal-Tibet border has raised fears of further downstream flooding. Authorities were monitoring the situation closely as rising water levels threatened already devastated communities.

With hundreds still missing, rescue teams continue to search through debris and isolated settlements. For Indian families awaiting information about relatives, the rescue of 85 Indian travellers offers a crucial sign of hope, even as the wider search-and-rescue operation remains underway.