Mumbai rains: Flights, trains, BEST bus services impacted due to low visibility; University of Mumbai postpones exams 

Constant rain showers in Mumbai and nearby areas, disrupted suburban train services and flight operations, causing chaos. Some areas received over 300 mm of rain in six hours by 7 am, flooding roads and low-lying areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai, predicting more heavy rain on Tuesday. Central Railway services faced major disruptions due to waterlogging, stranding thousands of passengers and halting local trains for hours, news agency PTI reported.

Flight services at Mumbai airport were severely impacted by low visibility, causing runway shutdowns for over an hour and about 50 flight cancellations, including 42 by IndiGo and six by Air India. Alliance Air also cancelled two flights. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has deployed its personnel across terminals to provide passengers with the necessary assistance, an airport spokesperson said.

"CSMIA has deployed airport personnel across the Terminals to support passengers and provide them with necessary assistance. As part of our commitment to passenger safety and comfort, CSMIA has also made provision for additional seating and water for passengers. The airport is also in close contact with local authorities," CSMIA Spokesperson stated.

Moreover, schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, and rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain closed on Tuesday due to the IMD's heavy rainfall alert. A red alert was issued for areas including Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Satara, Pune, and Sindhudurg districts, and an orange alert for Thane and Palghar on Tuesday.

Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, all exams scheduled for today (July 9, 2024) at the University of Mumbai have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon told by University of Mumbai.

Waterlogging at Wadala station suspended services between Wadala and CSMT at 10:15 pm, while trains operated between Mankhurd and Panvel. Tracks at Dadar-Matunga Road on Western Railway were submerged around 10 pm, with water on tracks at Dadar and Vidyavihar on the Main line and at Wadala on Harbour line. Western Railway's fast corridor faced waterlogging and track issues near Matunga station.

BEST bus services were affected, with many taking alternate routes to avoid waterlogged areas like Parel, Gandhi Market, Sangam Nagar, and Malad subway. During evening rush hours, bus services were diverted due to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

In the 10-hour period ending at 6 pm, Mumbai's island city received 47.93 mm of rainfall, with 18.82 mm and 31.74 mm in eastern and western parts, respectively. In the 24 hours ending at 8 am, Mumbai's island city recorded 115.63 mm, eastern Mumbai 168.68 mm, and western Mumbai 165.93 mm. There were 40 incidents of tree or branch falls and 12 short-circuits, with one causing the death of a 72-year-old woman in Santacruz East.

There were 10 house or wall collapses but no fatalities. Both houses of the Maharashtra legislature adjourned as many couldn't reach Vidhan Bhavan due to the rain.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation at Mantralaya and visited the BMC control room.

(With inputs of PTI)